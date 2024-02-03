Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at Rs 512 with discount on Amazon

One of the most sought after smartphones by consumers Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra of 512And Amazon has it with an unbeatable discount.

This is Samsung’s first “cell phone” unveiled this year artificial intelligence.

Amazon’s marketing for this Samsung iA product is meant for consumers to quickly purchase it because of the promotion.

Next we will give you all the information about Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra of 512 Amazon.

Amazon discount on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at Rs 512

The discount being given by Amazon on this Samsung product is as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Black, 12GB, 512GB from 33,999 to 26,450 pesos and 8 cents, the discount on this product is 22%

If you want to buy it from this e-commerce store then click here.

Galaxy S24 details

epic moments are within reach galaxy s24 ultra, Which opens the door to extraordinary experiences for more people.

Have a gallery full of shareable content by capturing stunning landscape photos and capturing fine details with its powerful 200 + 50 + 12 + 10 MP rear camera and take incredible selfies with its 12 MP front camera.

Its 512GB internal memory will allow you to transport large amounts of information and applications without any problems, and its 12GB RAM with its operating system will allow you to work efficiently on multiple tasks at the same time.

Enjoy dawn to dusk for work or play thanks to its massive 5,000 mAh battery that powers your phone.

This is Samsung IA

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has revealed its vision of how Artificial Intelligence will fundamentally change the way we interact with our devices, making the experience more intuitive and comfortable.

Jong-hee (JH) Han, vice president, CEO and head of Samsung’s Device Experience (DX) division, highlighted how AI, working unobtrusively in the background, is enabling a more seamless integration of connected technologies into our daily routines. Will enable. Samsung introduced various products and services that embodied this vision, promising to improve our everyday experiences.

Han said, “Today, with the advent of Artificial Intelligence, we are on the verge of smart experiences that will change the way we live. We are committed to bringing AI and hyper-connected experiences to all users on a broad scale. ” “Through a range of applications and open collaboration with our partners.”

One of the concrete examples of how AI will be integrated into various aspects of daily life. From smart devices that anticipate our needs to more personalized entertainment systems, Samsung wants to put AI at the service of comfort and efficiency.

One of the key aspects is the open collaboration approach of this company. The company is committed to working with a diverse network of partners to foster the development of more advanced, user-centric AI solutions. This strategy seeks to provide integrated experiences that go beyond the limitations of individual devices and create a cohesive and powerful ecosystem.

However, Samsung envisions a future where Artificial Intelligence becomes a driving force to improve our daily lives.

amazon data

Amazon is a multinational technology and e-commerce company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, United States. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994, Amazon began as an online bookstore, but rapidly expanded its product offering to include a wide range of goods such as electronics, clothing, and home goods.

Amazon has become one of the largest and most influential companies in the world.

Key aspects of this important brand include:

E-commerce Platform: Amazon is mainly known for its online sales platform, where customers can buy a wide variety of products. The platform also allows third-party sellers to list their products on the site.

Amazon Web Services (AWS): AWS is a cloud computing platform offered by Amazon. It provides a variety of services to businesses and individuals, including computing power, storage, and databases.

Kindle and Digital Media: Amazon’s Kindle is a popular e-book reader, and the company offers a wide selection of e-books. Additionally, Amazon has a presence in digital streaming with services such as Prime Video and Amazon Music.

Amazon Prime: Amazon Prime is a membership service that offers a number of benefits, including free and fast shipping on eligible items, access to streaming services, and more.

Acquisitions: Over the past few years, Amazon has acquired several companies, including Whole Foods Market (a supermarket chain), Ring (a home security company), and Twitch (a live streaming platform for gamers).

Innovation: Amazon is known for its commitment to innovation, as seen in initiatives such as drone delivery, cashier-less stores (Amazon Go), and the development of new technologies.

Logistics and supply chain: Amazon has made significant investments in its logistics and supply chain infrastructure to ensure fast and reliable delivery of products. This includes the use of advanced technologies and its own distribution network.

Corporate Culture: Amazon has a distinctive corporate culture that emphasizes customer obsession, innovation, and long-term focus. However, it has also faced criticism for its labor practices.

