No one in the Bronx has claimed the $1 million prize

by ramon mercedes

New York.- Dozens of Dominican families live in the area of ​​the Bigby gas station, located at 119 Bruckner Boulevard in the Bronx, where one lucky person withdrew a million dollars a month ago and has not claimed it.

The prize matches Powerball and its officials say there is another winner of one million dollars as a second prize in Dutchess County in the north of NY state.

The store that sold the winning ticket will not receive a share of the winnings. The lottery says a business must sell one grand prize ticket to earn the $10,000 commission, and second-prize tickets will not count.

The NY Lottery remains the largest and most profitable in North America, contributing US$3.7 billion in fiscal year 2022–2023 to help support K-12 public education in the state.

Total sales for NY Powerball games during fiscal year 2022-2023 were $516,866,283. School districts in the five boroughs received $1,070,470,430 in education aid lottery funds during the same period.

Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 pm (Eastern Time) and one ticket is awarded if there are 5 numbers + Powerball (Jackpot) and 5 only, US$1,000,000; 4 numbers + Powerball = $50,000 and 4 numbers alone = $100.

Prize with 3 numbers + Powerball = $100 and Prize with only 3 numbers = $7.00; With 2 numbers + Powerball = $7.00 and with 1 number + Powerball = $4 dollars. The jackpot in NY hit on October 27, 2018 with $687.8 million dollars.

Laws in 18 states allow lottery winners to collect prizes anonymously. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.