María Corina Machado said she will not succumb to pressure from Chavismo and will maintain her candidacy for the presidential elections

María Corina Machado opposed the opposition choosing another candidate to compete in the election (EFE)

anti chavista leader Maria Corina Machado This Thursday the opposition refused to elect another candidate To compete in the recent elections 28th July,

You may be interested in: María Corina Machado calls for “peace and firmness” after Venezuela’s election date announced

since its ratification disqualificationSome members of the opposition – also included Henrique Capriles-, He has stressed that the bloc should look for another candidate who would have free rein to compete and contest Nicolas Maduroin an attempt to escape from the void By the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD).

However, Machado insisted that will fight She will not give up her place to another person after being elected by the people against the Caracas regime and in the internal primaries on October 22.

You may be interested in: The real reason Venezuelan expats can’t vote abroad

“Listen to me, those who are talking about alternatives, I have a surprise for you. Yes, There is an alternative who is going to replace Nicolás Maduro, which is me“, announced the candidate in front of dozens of his supporters in Barinas state in western Venezuela He thus confirmed the “mandate” he received at the end of last year with 92.35% of the votes.

The candidate asked not to enter the “game of governance” and not to succumb to his baseless decisions by which he seeks to eliminate him from the race (EFE).

“We are not going to accept imposition, arbitrariness or posturing. We We defend our right to pick and choose the person that people have decided“, she stressed. She then called on the opposition not to enter the “game of governance” and not to succumb to her baseless decisions, which seek to drive her out of the race due to the risk of her re-election.

You may be interested in: Scenario and questions in Venezuela before the presidential elections scheduled for July 28 by Chavismo

“Since Maduro doesn’t want to lose with me, he wants to put whoever Maduro has to face before him.”He explained in that sense.

In this way, the candidate ruled out any possibility of dropping out of the fight and insisted, as stated in her campaign slogan, that she would continue to the end.

On its part, the ruling party announced that a series of meetings would be held with members of various structures United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) will unanimously elect a candidate for the upcoming elections across the country.

The first vice president of the formation commented, “The streets, the community and the UBCH (Bolivar-Chávez Battle Units) will propose from their base who will be their candidate for the elections in a demonstration of internal democracy.” , Diosdado. Hair.

This Thursday, Chavismo announced that it will choose its presidential candidate for elections in the coming days (Reuters)

However, there is no doubt that, from this example, a candidate other than Maduro will emerge who will compete for him second re-election -that is your third consecutive period At the Miraflores Palace – following the 2018 elections, in which he declared himself the winner without the support of the international community, which condemned fraud.

In the last few hours it also became known that as a result of warnings made by organizations around the world about the lack of guarantees in the July event, the Caracas regime extended an invitation to the European Union (EU), Center Carter. The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), BRICS, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations (UIORES) and the African Union will send representatives to act as observers.

“We have extended invitations to them to participate as election observers.” As long as they comply with constitutional and legal requirements and regulations Established,” said Elvis Amoroso, president of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

(With information from AFP and EFE)