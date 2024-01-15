Maria Corina shares an emotional moment she experienced during her visit to Acaragua (video)

AME6366. Barinas (Venezuela), 03/07/2024.- Photo provided by the press of politician María Corina Machado during a conversion event in Barinas (Venezuela) this Thursday. Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado ruled out this Thursday the possibility of choosing someone in her place as presidential candidate for the July 28 elections, in which she will not be able to compete due to the political ineligibility that she Considers it unconstitutional. EFE/Prensa de María Corina Machado Editorial use only/Not for sale/Available only to depict news/Mandatory credit

Presidential candidates of the Unitary Platform, Maria Corina Machado, This Monday he shared a touching moment that he experienced during his last visit to the States Barinas, Portuguesa and Mérida.

The opposition leader said this through his social network acariguaA boy’s name came up on the way to the rally carlosWho started shouting at him from his motorcycle.

“We love you very much and I will give you all my trust, I am gambling with you.” the man says to Machado while driving.

Carlos told that he will give his last vote of confidence Maria Corina, Because “This comes from the bottom of my heart, for the education of my daughters, my granddaughters, my mother, my grandparents, my country.”

in your account xMachado responded to his follower’s words by expressing “Faith is what drives me and keeps me going today, faith in the Venezuelan people.”

