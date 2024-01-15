Generic medicines: College of Pharmaceutical Chemical requests that the essential list be reviewed according to the needs of patients

The Dean of the College of Pharmaceutical Chemicals told Infobae Peru that the Ministry of Health should create a new list of generic drugs mandatory for all pharmacies and pharmacies across the country. In the meantime, patients will continue to access them through ‘safety stock’ at each establishment. (Photo: Rachana – Infobay/Renato Silva)

in 2019 Ministry of Health issued Emergency Decree No. 007-2019 Which made it mandatory to have a list of generic medicines available in any pharmacy or pharmacy across the country. With the advent of the pandemic, new rules were issued in favor of citizens and the list was expanded 40 low cost medicines Which can help in improving the health of patients.

This document was dated Expires February 25, 2024 And the decision not to extend its validity caused concern among Peruvians, who thought it meant it would no longer be available in pharmacies and pharmacies. This will not happen because although this measure no longer exists, the creation of a new list of mandatory generics is already being promoted. what really happened?

Two months before the expiration of the decree, Chemical Pharmaceutical College of PeruThrough an official letter sent to Ministry of Health (MINSA), requested that it not be extended and, in fact, the Executive decided not to extend its validity. With this the obligation became optional, but Why did the professional association position itself this way?And What will happen to access to generic medicines?

information peru was able to specifically interview Dr. Sonia Delgado, Dean of the College of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, To explain this scenario that affects the health of millions of Peruvians who require medical care in their localities.

According to Delgado, the communication was sent Minsa This was done before the expiry of the validity period (February 25, 2024), which was already stipulated in the document. ,We agree to the list of generic medicines (…) But at the same time we request the formation of a working table Create a new list (of medicines) based on actual needs,

There are two types of pharmacies in Peru: those that belong to large chains and business groups, and others that belong to pharmaceutical chemists who decided to start up. own and independent business, The two cases present notable differences with respect to their budgets and ability to comply with mandatory regulations.

as if he could know Infobay PeruThe existing problem mainly lies in the fact that, sometimes it is economically uneconomical for small establishments to acquire all the drugs in the existing generic list because There are products that have “low rotation” or low demand Which ends up in the warehouses of the establishments, causing losses.

To this we have to add that any deficiency in any of these can result in a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh. Two Tax Units (UITs) By the Regional Health Directorate (DIRESA). That is, smaller pharmacies may be exposed Approval of amount more than 10 thousand solesWhich can seriously affect the economy of the families dependent on these enterprises.

Pharmacies are no longer required to dispense generic drugs. What happened to the law? infobay composition

“There are some medicines which are difficult to get in a pharmacy in remote areas with high turnover. Unlike larger chains, small businesses can’t change, This is not only a loss, but if even one of these drugs is not found during inspection Fines are high and lead to extinction of the enterprise“Dr. Delgado assured this medium.

Delgado believes that the regulations that have expired only establish mandatory supply of generic drugs for private establishments (chain or independent), but do not do so with public health establishments. “Transferring this responsibility to pharmacies and small businesses could be counterproductive to the economy. Regarding the issue of access (to generic medicines), we completely agree with the measure (…),” said the dean of the College of Pharmaceutical Chemistry. Infobay Peru,

“The letter sent to MINSA was prepared after the meeting of working groups at the national level. This is not my personal position. The requirement (to mandatorily introduce generic medicines) is illogical and inconsistent with realityDelgado said. Furthermore, he said, “transferring the responsibility for access to generic medicines to private establishments”This is not going to solve the supply problem,

Even in the cited document Pharmaceutical Chemical CollegeThrough Dr. Delgado, requests the formation of a working group “for the purpose of preparing and establishing a new list of generic medicines in accordance with the reality of public health (…) I very urgently want a date and time for this “I request you to tell me about setting up the work table.”

Pharmacies are no longer required to dispense generic drugs. radian

According to what was expressed by the Dean of the College of Pharmaceutical Chemical, although he agrees with the existence of mandatory access to generic drugs, this list of products should be renewed because “This list was prepared in the context of the COVID-19 pandemicTherefore, the purpose of these medicines was to treat this disease. Now the reality is different (…)”, Delgado said

For Dean, the idea is to create an inventory of generic drugs that can be adapted to any national health problem or pandemic that arises in the future and whose preparation involves different actors “because Access to generic medicines is important in Peru,

So drugs on the generic list will no longer be available in pharmacies and drug stores? The truth is that no. Although it is not currently mandatory for establishments to no longer offer these products, this does not mean that their availability automatically ceases. Dr. Delgado says patients can count on safety ‘stock’ All pharmacies in Peru can have it.

Infobay Peru Was able to learn that the working group requested by the College of Pharmaceutical Chemicals has not yet been formed or at least the professional college has not been consulted has not been invited to participate in this dialogue for the formation of a New list of generic medicines, evaluated by Ministry of Health There is no specific period before creating a new list.