Match Summary: Atlas vs. America (5-1). Target

Atlas didn’t even taste like a melon to America On my trip to Guadalajara And before playing against Chivas in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, he went to the Jalisco Stadium Beat the Rosenigeros 5-1.

Current Liga MX champions managed to overcome a difficult start And gradually they subdued the Foxes, who played 45 minutes with 10 men due to the expulsion of Anderson Santamaria.

Copa’s They walked in peace in GuadalajaraWhere they will play the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup against Chivas.

Atlas good startBut He fell at the end of the second half And the win came, Benate’s worst win of his tenure as coach of San Jose.

Andre Jardin is well oiled And in his return to the Jalisco Stadium, Julián Quiñones was appointed as the man to follow; Despite his love for the fans, the Colombian scored the goal, although he apologized and did not celebrate.

The Guadalajara team started the duel well and at 7 minutes he struck first, A center by Raymundo Fulgencio, which was headed by Martín Nervo, hit the post and Eduardo Aguirre made a save and made the score 1–0 in favor of the locals; The night was looking good for Atlas.

gradually America was taking strict action And at 13′ minutes, Gaddi Aguirre fell in the Cristian Calderón area due to a foul by whistler Fernando Guerrero, Fernando Guerrero marked him and VAR informed him that it was a penalty.

So he was henry martin took the ball And he took it to 16′, but he never counted it camilo vargas A replacement hand will appear and he saved the shot,

Until then atlas stand firmFulgencio still had a second chance when he sent the ball onto the post at 28′, the locals he didn’t lose his rhythm,

Was When Quinones appeared at the age of 30 On a ball from Jáveiro Dilrosun and he made the score 1-1, unforgivingly in the area. they didn’t celebrate And raised his hands and apologized.

before the break, America pushed and Calderon almost took second place In the match against Camilo, but not before Santamaria appeared to almost push him over the line.

Controversy existed at Jalisco Stadium

Later came a cross ball that diego valdes went downplace it in the field and Martin finished speaking from his chest, Before entering Santamaria he put his hand in, it was fines and expulsion For Peruvian.

The penalty was taken by Martin, who did not miss anymore. And with the score 2-1 in favor of America, it was sent to half time.

The second half looked like a losing situation and they did not disappoint. In the 59th minute, Dilrosan had a goal which was deflected and then Atlas fell.

Israel Reyes took the ball at 75′ and entered the area unmarked, Vargas saved him, but Nervo could not burst, the chance was missed zendejaswhich did not fail and Made it 3-1.

Zendejas himself scores 4-1 On a corner kick at 81′; Atlas could no longer even put his hand inside.

the fifth issue came in the last part by Henry Martin’s DrainWho achieved his double and left the final 5–1 in favor of the US.