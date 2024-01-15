Meet Phoenix, a humanoid robot with hyper-realistic hand movements

Phoenix Robotics is the brainchild of startup Sanctuary AI. (X: @realgeordierose)

Moving hands in robots is usually quite difficult. Generally, they move in a slow and agile manner.

Although humanoid robot have made significant progress in their internal functioning, their ability to move has always been a limitation.

However, this scenario will change with the recent announcement of Phoenix, a humanoid robot developed by Canadian startup Sanctuary AI. surprise He is distinguished by the fact that his hands move with surprising naturalnessRobotics is a symbol of advancement in technology.

This humanoid robot has hydraulic hands. (X: @realgeordierose)

The Phoenix features hydraulic hands, which is a significant change since electric motorized hands are commonly used in robots.

This technology allows Phoenix to manipulate objects with precision.Speed ​​and strength that other existing robots do not possess.

Its design was inspired by how children learn and interact with the world around them. As a result of this inspiration, The Phoenix is ​​able to mimic 31 to 33 different types of human grips., demonstrating a very versatile manual skill. Its robotic hands also have the ability to move at human-like speeds.

There are different types of robot grips. (Sanctuary AI)

While initiatives such as Tesla or Figure 01 in the United States have focused primarily on the walking ability of robots, Phoenix focuses its attention on the torso and arms, Additionally, it is equipped with a dolly for rolling rather than walking.

Recently, Ameka, a humanoid robot, gained popularity during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona for its ability to mimic facial expressions and maintain fluid conversations in 21 languages.

Ameka is characterized by a articulate face that can show complex facial expressions, allowing for more natural and expressive interactions with people. This robot incorporates advanced technology that allows both its facial and body movements to be fluid, Imitating human gestures and postures.

Tesla’s Optimus is adept at walking. (Tesla)

To communicate, Ameka uses facial recognition software as well as its binocular eyes and built-in microphones and cameras located on its chest.

Their general appearance is in gray or white tones, with emphasis on their expressive facial features and eyes, which are key elements for conversation.

From 2021, Ameka developers manage an Instagram account where they publish various contentPromoting the ideas of robots on topics such as a possible robot rebellion against humans or the possibility of robots falling in love.

When its developers asked Ameka how it saw the future of humanity in a hundred years, the robot responded optimistically. Hopes for a future of greater stability and equalityDriven by the advancement of technologies aimed at simplifying and enriching everyday life.

This humanoid robot can talk and can even draw cats. (Youtube: Engineered Arts)

Humanoid robotics faces significant challenges in attempting to replicate the complexities of the human body and behavior.

This discipline ranges from imitation of specific movements to imitation of specific expressions and gestures.

For example, Phoenix focuses on the precision of hand movements, allowing almost human-like manipulation of objects. On the other hand, Ameka is different in the field of facial expressionsAble to show gestures that facilitate more natural and expressive interactions with people.

Each company specializes in simulating human characteristics for its robots. (pictorial image infobae)

Meanwhile, Tesla’s project focuses on recreating human motion, particularly the movement of the legs and feet, the way walking occurs.

These advancements demonstrate how each project addresses a different aspect of the human experience, facing unique challenges such as fluidity of movement, precision in object manipulation, and the ability to convey emotion.