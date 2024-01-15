Mega Millions | Mega Millions winner lost his $36 million prize for an unusual reason

Grand Prize Winner mega millions awarded by Florida lottery loses $36 million After the deadline set by the organizers for collecting funds has passed.





The winning ticket was purchased here Publix in Jacksonville, Florida And the drawing was held on August 15 with the winning numbers: 18, 39, 42, 57, 63 for the white balls and 7 for the Mega Ball.

Last Sunday, February 11th was the last day to claim the prizeBut no one came to the Florida Lottery office so it was declared invalid and the ticket now has no value.



The winning buyer had a period of 180 days to claim the $36 million won, but no one asked for them. Mega Millions highlights that the chances of winning the jackpot are more than 302 million.

Mega Millions and the Florida Lottery are urging their regular buyers to check their lottery tickets before the collection deadline to claim their desired prizes and avoid another case like this.



What happens to unclaimed money in Mega Millions?

After this no one claimed the $36 million prize mega millions From Florida Lottery, The money will be sent to the Educational Improvement Trust Fund Of the state.

“Florida law requires that 80% of the unclaimed prize money from expired tickets be transferred directly to the Educational Improvement Trust Fund,” the lottery told Fox Business.

The remaining 20% ​​will be returned to the lottery The prize money will be allocated to future Mega Millions winners. This money can also be used for special promotions and rewards.

Most of the unclaimed winning tickets relate to prizes of a few dollars, but there are at least two more cases of million-dollar prizes that were not collected.

In 2021, $26 million prize unclaimed After a woman in California Accidentally washed a bill kept inside dirty clothes, In 2011, a ticket powerball $77 million worth of money went uncollected in Georgia.