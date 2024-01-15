Mega Millions: Why does $1.13 billion winner have to wait 30 years if he wants the full prize? mix

mega millions jackpot continued growing for 15 weeks until reaching 1.13 billion US dollars, which was won by a very lucky player from New Jersey in a drawing in the United States on Tuesday, March 26. However, the new millionaire, who fulfilled the dream pursued by regular lottery buyers, will have to wait 30 years to collect every last dollar of the exorbitant sum. Because Here I am going to tell you the reasons why I have to wait for three decades to claim all the money. Also, if you have other options. Well, once the initial excitement wears off, you should think soberly.

The $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot has been hit The fifth largest prize in the history of this lottery On North American soil. This has presented a new milestone in this game of chance.

“This is the largest jackpot ever won in New Jersey and the fifth largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won. The winning ticket was sold at ShopRite Liquor #781, 2200 Route 66, Neptune Township in Monmouth County.Mega Millions reported on its website.

Other than this, New Jersey Lottery CEO James Careygave some recommendations to the jackpot winner, whose identity is still unknown. “Congratulations to the winner of this life-changing jackpot! We encourage the winner to immediately sign the back of the ticket, make a copy of both sides, and keep it in a safe place.Carrie said.

Why must a Mega Millions winner wait 30 years to collect $1,130 million?

If the winner of Mega Millions wants to collect $1,130 million, he will have to wait for 30 years. Which he won in the draw on Tuesday, March 26 according to the rules of the United States Lottery.

New Jersey players who win the 15-week jackpot have the option to receive all of the money, but Annual payments within the next three decadesBecause of the Mega Millions tax policy.

Moreover, in that option, you have to pay 24% federal tax It will receive an amount of $1,130 million over three decades.

Do you have any other collection option?

Yes, new Mega Millions millionaires can also get instant cash, $537.5 million, half the jackpot amountWith taxes already paid to the United States authorities.

What was the winning number of $1,130 million?

The winning numbers for the March 26 Mega Millions drawing were: 7 , Eleven , 22 , 29 , 38, Gold Mega Ball: 4, It’s right in the balls of the New Jersey player. While the multiplier was 2.

“There were also 190,508 players from New Jersey who took home an estimated $806,876 in prizes ranging from $2 to $400. New Jersey is no stranger to big prizes. The (previous) Mega Millions jackpot won in New Jersey was in March 2018, with an annual value of $533 million.United States lottery reported.

How is the Mega Millions lottery played?

The Mega Millions lottery is a game of chance widely known in the United States. Here I explain how to play:

Select key numbers: To play Mega Millions, you need to select five main numbers from 1 to 70. These numbers represent the main numbers on your ticket. Select Mega Ball: In addition to the five main numbers, you must select an additional number known as the “Mega Ball”. The Mega Ball is selected from a different set of numbers from 1 to 25. Selection Options: You can choose your own numbers manually or use the “Quick Pick” option, where the numbers are automatically generated by the lottery system.

What happens if the Mega Millions jackpot is not claimed?

The lottery indicates on its page that if the jackpot is not claimed within the time frame set by the jurisdiction where the ticket was purchased, each state participating in the Mega Millions game will recover all money contributed to the unclaimed jackpot. .

It is important to note that each state uses unclaimed lottery prizes for different purposes. For example, in Florida, state law stipulates that 80% of unclaimed prizes go to the Educational Improvement Trust Fund. The remainder is allocated to a prize fund for future drawings and promotions.

How much time is there to claim the Mega Prize of Lakhs?

According to the lottery’s website, the prize claim period varies from 90 days to one year from the draw date, depending on the rules and regulations of each jurisdiction. For example, in Florida, prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing, otherwise the ticket will expire.

List of 10 Highest Lottery Prizes in the United States

Get a list of historical Powerball and Mega Millions prizes, the most significant lotteries in the United States.

US$2,040 million : November 8, 2022. The winner is from California (Powerball).

: November 8, 2022. The winner is from California (Powerball). US$1,586 million :January 13, 2016. There were three winners, one each from California, Florida, and Tennessee (Powerball).

:January 13, 2016. There were three winners, one each from California, Florida, and Tennessee (Powerball). US$1,537 million : October 23, 2018, in South Carolina (Mega Millions).

: October 23, 2018, in South Carolina (Mega Millions). US$1,350 million : January 13, 2023, in Maine (Mega Millions).

: January 13, 2023, in Maine (Mega Millions). US$1,337 million , July 29, 2022, in Illinois (Mega Millions).

, July 29, 2022, in Illinois (Mega Millions). US$1.08 billion , July 19, 2023, in California (Powerball).

, July 19, 2023, in California (Powerball). 1.05 billion US dollars : January 22, 2021, in Michigan (Mega Millions).

: January 22, 2021, in Michigan (Mega Millions). US$768.4 million : March 27, 2019, at Wisconsin (Powerball).

: March 27, 2019, at Wisconsin (Powerball). US$758.7 million : August 23, 2017, in Massachusetts (Powerball).

: August 23, 2017, in Massachusetts (Powerball). US$754.6 million: February 6, 2023, in Washington (Powerball).

How much is a Mega Millions ticket?

Mega Millions tickets cost two dollars, although you have the Megaplier option, which is used in most states. In this, players are able to multiply non-jackpot winnings by 2, 3, 4 or 5 times.

,If you participate you can play the Megaplier for an additional $1. Any non-jackpot prize won on Mega Millions play will be multiplied by the Megaplier number if you have purchased the Megaply featureR”, ​​it is explained on their website.