Kim Jong-un’s new threat: North Korea fired another ballistic missile into the sea!

This is the first missile test conducted by Pyongyang since last March 18 (EFE).

North Korea An alleged test was conducted on Tuesday ballistic missile South Korean military reports intermediate range in waters off its east coast, adds a series of weapons displays Tension increased in the area.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched from an area near the North Korean capital. Pyongyang, but it was not immediately confirmed how far the weapon flew. The North said last month that it had tested Solid fuel for its new type of intermediate-range hypersonic missile as it tries to expand its weapons arsenal targeting remote US targets in the Pacific, including the Guam military base.

It was North Korea’s first known launch since March 18, when North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected a live-fire drill of artillery systems designed to target the South Korean capital, Seoul.

Kim Jong Un monitors artillery drills in North Korea (Korea Central News Agency/Korea News Service, File)

Japan’s coast guard shared the country’s Defense Ministry’s assessment that the missile had already landed, but still urged ships passing through the area to exercise caution. Japanese series nhk He said the missile probably missed the country’s exclusive economic zone.

Tensions have risen on the Korean Peninsula since 2022, when Kim used the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a distraction Speed ​​up your missile tests And other weapons. The United States and South Korea have responded by expanding their joint training and trilateral exercises to include Japan and improving their deterrence strategies built around U.S. strategic assets.

There are concerns that North Korea could further increase pressure on the United States and South Korea in an election year.

The weapons that North Korea has tested this year also include intercontinental ballistic missile. Target the continental United StatesAlso cruise missiles and “super-large” multiple rocket launchers target the capital Seoul area.

The latest launch came two days after North Korea confirmed its plans to launch multiple reconnaissance satellites this year in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions. South Korea’s military said Monday there is no indication a satellite launch is about to take place at North Korea’s main launch facility in the country’s northwest.

Kim has described satellites as important for monitoring US and South Korean military activities. Increase the threat with your nuclear-capable missiles. Last November, North Korea launched a military spy satellite into orbit for the first time, drawing condemnation from the United States, South Korea, Japan and other countries, who called the launch a cover for testing long-range missile technology. Admit it. Northern access. North Korea has argued that it has the sovereign right to launch spy satellites.

(With information from AP)