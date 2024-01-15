A wink to Emma Lohaus from Cardi B

Admin 8 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 21 Views

Emma Lohaus continues to hold her place as an influential celebrity in Ivory Coast. She participated in a challenge for American singer, Cardi B’s new single on TikTok. The latter, without the Ivorian influencer knowing, reposted the video with heart emojis as a story on his Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Cardi B honors Emma Lohaus

Fans of Ivorian influencer Emma Lohaus are excited. The businesswoman is also on cloud nine. Currently, there is a lot of ink and saliva flowing on social networks due to information. Famous American rapper Cardi B released a new song two weeks ago, named “Bus (Miami)”, She asked her thousands of fans on Tik-Tok to take up a challenge with her new single.

There were many people who participated in this trend with dance videos and among them was the boss of Structure Empire 17. Although Cardi B does not know the presenter of the reality show “The Bachelor Africaine Francophone”, she chose his video. They reposted the video as a story on their Instagram and Facebook accounts, adding heart-shaped emojis.

screenshot 2024 04 01 11.35.55screenshot 2024 04 01 11.35.55

Emma Lohaus is the first artist from her country to be honored with fifty awards. In doing so, Cardi B happily thanks the Ivorian influencer for her support. And this is a huge step that mom Kobi Cilla has just taken. His popularity is continuously increasing.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

His new haircut is not unanimous

Nicole Kidman reveals her brand new look on Instagram. Break out the long hair, and ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved