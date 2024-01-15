A wink to Emma Lohaus from Cardi B

Emma Lohaus continues to hold her place as an influential celebrity in Ivory Coast. She participated in a challenge for American singer, Cardi B’s new single on TikTok. The latter, without the Ivorian influencer knowing, reposted the video with heart emojis as a story on his Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Cardi B honors Emma Lohaus

Fans of Ivorian influencer Emma Lohaus are excited. The businesswoman is also on cloud nine. Currently, there is a lot of ink and saliva flowing on social networks due to information. Famous American rapper Cardi B released a new song two weeks ago, named “Bus (Miami)”, She asked her thousands of fans on Tik-Tok to take up a challenge with her new single.

There were many people who participated in this trend with dance videos and among them was the boss of Structure Empire 17. Although Cardi B does not know the presenter of the reality show “The Bachelor Africaine Francophone”, she chose his video. They reposted the video as a story on their Instagram and Facebook accounts, adding heart-shaped emojis.

Emma Lohaus is the first artist from her country to be honored with fifty awards. In doing so, Cardi B happily thanks the Ivorian influencer for her support. And this is a huge step that mom Kobi Cilla has just taken. His popularity is continuously increasing.