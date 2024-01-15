Aroldis Chapman saves: Pittsburgh Pirates undefeated

Start of 2024 season major League Baseball For pittsburgh pirates It has been so positive that many people are surprised. One of the players affected by the team’s good start is the reliever. Aroldis Chapman.

the team he leads derek shelton Before this Monday’s match, he had won four wins in as many matches. The good baseball they are showing in these first changes has their fans excited beyond the undefeated record they present.

For this, April 1, pittsburgh pirates Traveled to start series against three Washington Nationals, The presence of this commitment was aroldis chapman In its final phase, to filter out the most important.

Aroldis Chapman only saved three pitches

Although the match was practically in Pittsburgh’s favor from the start, the home team began to respond in the final third. With the score 8-3 in the ninth inning, Washington Nationals He began the ambush by getting his first two batters on base.

after CJ Abrams Hit an RBI single with two outs, tying the inning and making the score 8–4. derek shelton He did not want to wait any longer and brought aroldis chapman Exit 27.

He Cuba He came face to face on the mound lane thomas With the opportunity to save the game. With only three pitches he was able to beat the outfielder with a fly ball to the second baseman and seal the victory for his team.

With this victory, pittsburgh pirates They remained undefeated and took their record to 5–0, their best start to a campaign since 1983. On that occasion they also won their first five games. On the other hand, aroldis chapman He got his first save of the season and in 2.1 innings he still has not allowed a hit or run with three strikeouts.