These Wall Pilates Exercises I Do at Home Help Slim and Tone My Legs

Whenever you think about toning your legs, consider that the only effective resource is strength training. thanks for doing This type of exercise also reduces the volume., because the greater the role of muscle, the less the role of fat. Whenever you have the opportunity, try to exert maximum effort on your muscles, add maximum resistance with accessories (weights, bands…). And if you don’t have the life for it, pull wall pilatesBecause you only need your body weight to test your muscles.

Now that Season to value your feetYes, searches for specific leg workouts are increasing rapidly and not everything you find may help you. To help you find a reliable workout, today we suggest putting into practice a routine that we know works because it has been tested first-hand. At home, without any other support than body weight and following the Pilates technique on the wall, the key for this training to be effective lies in the combination of joint exercises, that is, Exercises that are not specific to the legsBut they involve other muscle groups.

Do Pilates on the wall to work the legs

We start with a warm-up of PNumber of minutes in which we stretch the whole body Stuck to the wall. With your back and legs pressed against the wall, you can perform side trunk twists while holding the opposite arm above your head. Keeping the legs open, also bend at the hips to stretch the back and hamstrings, allowing the arms to fall toward the floor.

Wall Leaning Side Squats, Facing the front wall and placing your hands on it, squat for 40 seconds on one side, rest for 10 seconds and repeat on the other side. Wall Supported Knee Raises, Start with your back and heels against the wall and alternately raise your knees as high as possible without leaving the wall for 40 seconds. High glutes and frog bridges. Lie on your back with the soles of your feet on the wall, lift your buttocks up, making a 90 degree angle with your knees and when you reach the top, spread your knees out to the side (belly-up frog Kind). While going back, regain the position in the steps (lock your knees, lower your buttocks) and repeat for 40 seconds. bent knee windshield wipers, Lie on your back, bend your knees and rest the soles of your feet on the wall, bend your waist to move your legs from side to side to maintain torso stability, and cross your arms. Spread on the floor. Keep your shoulders on the floor at all times. floor. Leg opening with chest flexion, Lie on your back with your buttocks pressed against the wall and your legs extended over it, without separating yourself from the wall, side to side. When you bring them back together to the starting position, bend your knees toward your chest and start again. one leg isometric squat, Leaning your back against the wall, perform an isometric squat and lift one leg over the other, resting your ankle on your knee. Hold the position for 30 seconds, rest for 10-15 and repeat with the other leg.

In all cases, these exercises include core activation, abdominal tightening, and protecting the health of the back. And for the training to be effective, it needs to be done at repeating intervals. Block of 6 exercises with at least 3 series, IMPORTANT: To avoid overload and injuries, remember to perform the stretches by leaning on a wall if you wish. They are training 3 times per week With at least 10,000 steps a day and a balanced diet, you’ll definitely notice stronger and more stylish legs.

If by chance you have just under 10 minutes To do this, we leave you a routine that we found on YouTube that can help you.

Although we haven’t tried this workout at home, it has everything we need. To guide you in the technique, And it serves as a starting point to pursue your goal at any time.