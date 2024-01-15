Medical student will have to spend three years in jail in case of woman’s death during cosmetic surgery.

Prosecutor’s Office from Jalisco demonstrated responsibility for Medical student, George “V”, In death of georgia nyelli During a cosmetic surgery, registered in May 2023, for which he was found guilty of the crime of manslaughter by negligence and sentenced to three years and 3 months in prison.

The investigation established that the accused, together with two other people, secretly carried out the surgical procedure of liposuction and lipotransfer on Georgina Nayeli in a house located on Morelos Street in the Centro area of ​​Tapetitlán de Morelos, The commercial line was a restaurant and office, and they enabled With some equipment.







However, the victim died acute myocardial infarction due to pulmonary fatty thromboembolism due to liposuction and she was found dead the next day; She was lying on a massage table in a room on the first floor of the building and at first glance had wounds on her stomach caused by the intervention.

You may be interested: Woman dies after cosmetic surgery due to drug overdose; the surgeon was her husband

Through the actions taken, various evidence including surgical instruments, medical containers for biological waste, medicines and syringes were seized. Similarly, George’s arrest was made through coordinated work with the Municipal Corporation Police.











As a result of the investigation, it became clear that George was in the eighth semester of medicine and did not have the expertise of a plastic surgeon.

The Public Ministry agent managed to prove George’s responsibility, for which he was charged and a control judge put him through a process of preventive detention.

Recently, an oral case hearing was held, in which a Unitary Court valued the contribution made by this Prosecutor’s Office and convicted George of the crime of murder by negligence to the detriment of Georgina Neyeli.

J.C.S.