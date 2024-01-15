Chicago coach delays game against Atlanta Braves

Surely when you woke up this morning you could not have imagined what a commitment this April 1st would be between atlanta braves And chicago white sox There will be a delay due to a completely unexpected situation for the players and attendees at the sporting venue.

The ball game between the two teams ended in one of complete and utter dominance by the spectators. Guaranteed Rate Field, atlanta After the beating resulted in a new victory chicago (9×0), who still do not know the joy of victory.

Monday’s event featured spectacular hits, excellent defensive play, suspensions due to momentary rain and even unexpected delays that went viral on social networks.

You may be interested in: First of the year: Ronald Acuña Jr. paired with Tablazo at 111 MPH

Coach’s absence stops Atlanta Braves game

At the end of the eighth inning, after the match restarted, the pitcher tyler matzek He got on his nose to take charge of the inning, but after doing his warm-up, White Sox first base coach, jason bourgeoisWas not at his workplace.

The delay lasted so long that the reliever braves He took the ball again and continued throwing the ball to stay warm due to the cold weather chicago During today’s day.

After a few minutes, the coach ran out of the dugout onto the field and the crowd booed, making the situation comical. capitalist, After widespread and unexpected scenes, the game continued and braves They won with a score of 9×0.

At the end of the day, atlanta Whereas, made a record of 3-1 chicago His bad moments increased till he reached four defeats.

For more information about Atlanta Braves, follow our official channel on WhatsApp.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at today’s situation:

You may be interested in: Hero Ronald Acuña Jr.: Atlanta Braves beat Chicago to win