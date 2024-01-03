Mexican ARCA, the second Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, has already announced that it will raise all its prices

A Coca-Cola truck in Mexico City (Reuters/Edgard Garrido) (Reuters/Reuters)

Mexico City, February 8 (Reuters) – Company Arca Continental, MexicoThe second Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America said it will continue to raise its prices At least adjusting them to the inflation rates of the markets in all the countries where it operates, its director general Arturo Gutierrez told a conference on Thursday.

The manager assured that he expects continued growth of the company, especially in key markets such as Mexico, Peru and the United States.Although the outlook is still not favorable in Argentina and Ecuador, the company’s involvement in these two countries is also important.

The company said it expects capital expenditure to be 6-7% of total sales in 2024.

The second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America reported a 15% year-on-year rise in its fourth-quarter profits, supported by higher sales volumes and lower costs, but its revenue fell.

Barclays analysts noted that Bottlers reported sales lower than anticipated due to exchange rate effects, particularly in South America.But he highlighted that “profitability continued to grow and was better than expected.”

The volume growth recorded by the company was one of the factors that has contributed to The company expects its income to increase by about 10% by 2024.In currency neutral terms, Gutierrez said.

“The growth momentum will continue into 2024,” the executive added, though he added that the company is mindful that “looking ahead to this year, some of our markets will again be volatile,” the manager explained.

(Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and Brendan O'Boyle. Editing by Marion Giraldo)

