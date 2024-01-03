One has to wait for ten days for a general practitioner and ninety days for a specialist.

9.8 days. that is that The average wait for Valencians to get an appointment with their family doctorTo. average of community Valenciana is slightly more than the national one, which is 9.2 days. This is one of the main data extracted from the Health Barometer Center for Sociological Research (CIS) 2023.,

Waiting to see a doctor is one of Main concerns of Spanish citizens Or, at least, it is derived in a similar manner from the barometer, which emphasizes it; Not only for making appointments with the family doctor, but also for other matters. In case of meeting a specialist, The wait is long; Generally, for three out of five people this is more than a month. Only 18.2% of those surveyed get an appointment to see a specialist in the first month, while 43.8% have to wait between one and three months. But almost the same number, 37.3%, face a wait of more than three months.

The barometer also shows this Citizens’ perception that the waiting list for surgery continues without decreasing, Nearly half of those surveyed (48.7%) believe they have remained the same and three in ten (30.4%) believe they have become worse. In fact, their perception matches the official figures from the lists. The latter, corresponding to the first half of 2023, totaled 62,258 patients compared to 45,936 in the same period of 2020, an increase of 35%.

Accepted, but with low grades

There’s a reason to wait to attend The general assessment of the quality of the health system has evolved negatively In recent years. According to the barometer, six out of ten Valencians believe that the health service “works well” or “fairly well.” The data represents a clear loss since 2019, the year before the arrival of Covid19, when 69.8% of Valencians valued it positively, ten points more than now. Despite negative global developments and expectations, the valuation ofMedical treatment at the first level of care is positive, With the support of eight out of ten Valencians who consider it good or very good.

The second question of the barometer is Preference between public or private health care, This shows that three out of every four Valencians have private insurance. The main reason for hiring them – it’s 79.2% – is speed of health care.

However, most of the respondents They choose public health, However there are differences. When hospitalized, 72.2% resort to public services, although this percentage drops to 53.6% when visiting a specialist.