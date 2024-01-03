Amazon has reduced the price of this portable projector with WiFi

Yes, this projector is absolutely compatible with any device you have. thanks to its connectivity wifi To connect to each other, it will be enough for two devices to be connected to the same network. This way you can broadcast any content on the big screen. Apart from wireless connectivity, if we want, we can also use its port. hdmi one of two USB To connect any external device with a cable, this way no one will be left out.

A portable projector is undoubtedly one of those things that you do not buy because you think it will be of little use, but the reality is that there are many nights when we use it to watch a series or a movie at home. Even if friends came to watch the game, a projector was used. What happens with these types of devices is that you do not value them until you have them and see for yourself how useful they are, which is a lot and when you are accustomed to using them. If it happens then it becomes even more.

it bluetooth projector Its resolution is 1920 x 1080, which is full hd In full life, this means that we will be able to see it perfectly in relation to the size of the screen we make and how close or far we position ourselves from it. Like televisions, there are recommendations for usage and inches, so you should be well-informed to balance the size-distance relationship of your living room.

In terms of its aspect ratio, we can create screens up to 150 inches, although we should have an equally large clear wall. Or in that case, a folding projection canvas to use outside. there is a power in it 12,000 lumensSo as long as it is not peak morning time it is perfectly suitable to be used outside.

What is the projector made with? white cover High quality plastic. I miss some reinforcement of aluminum in the corners, which are always the areas most affected in case of a fall, but nevertheless we should not fear for the integrity of our projector. All you have to do is keep it in a safe place and that’s it.

best family plan

This projector is undoubtedly a perfect excuse to stay at home and enjoy an afternoon or evening family cinema, Buy a few packages of popcorn, your favorite drink and start the session.

Furthermore, since it can be used outside, it is one of the most powerful properties for summer nights. It should be noted that its usual price is €459, but now Amazon has taken the scissors to reduce it €129.99A real deal that we will not miss in Topes da Gama.