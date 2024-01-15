Millennium Group Exchange Rate

when starting operation today 14th februaryHe Dollar It was sold at the counter for up to 18.20 pesos banks, meanwhile, interbank exchange rate is located at 17.14 pesos per greenback, up 0.18 percent compared with yesterday’s reference price, when it declined 0.65 percent.

He mexican peso The dollar recovered some ground lost in the previous session, in the face of a global slide, while investors continued to look for clues about when Federal Reserve (Fed) Reduction in interest rates will start.

It is expected that, during the day, the Vice President fed inspectionMichael Barr, and head of Fed Bank of ChicagoAustin Goolsby speaks about monetary policy and the economy at various public events.

Why does the Mexican peso win against the US dollar?

According to the analysis of base bank, The peso started the session up 0.29 percent or 4.9 cents and traded around 17.14 pesos per dollar. exchange rate Touching maximum 17.20 and minimum 17.13 pesos per dollar.

The peso appreciates at the same time as the peso weakens Dollar The weighted index declined by 0.05 per cent, after gaining 0.64 per cent during yesterday’s session.

“The above inflation was caused by the publication of usa The annual rate was 3.09 percent in January, which confirmed expectations that the Federal Reserve will remain cautious about interest rate cuts.”

On the other hand, in the exchange market, most of the currencies are holding their own.

Currencies whose value falls the most

The South Korean won with 0.55 percent.

Malaysian Ringgit with 0.48 percent.

Hungarian forint with 0.44 percent.

Pound Sterling with 0.32 per cent.

Russian ruble with 0.26 percent.

Turkish Lira with 0.10 percent.

Most appreciated currencies

Chilean peso with 1.02 percent.

Norwegian krone with 0.76 percent.

Australian dollar with 0.42 percent.

Israeli shekel with 0.33 percent.

The South African rand was up 0.31 percent.

New Zealand dollar with 0.30 percent.

With regard to economic indicators, in MexicoHe Inegi published Monthly Survey of Manufacturing Industries (EMIM). According to seasonally adjusted data, workers employed in the manufacturing industry saw a cumulative decline of 0.30 per cent in 2023, much lower than the 1.87 per cent growth seen in 2022.

On the other hand, working hours recorded a decline of 0.45 percent, which is less than the growth of 2.42 percent in 2022. Finally, real average wages saw an increase of 4.68 percent in 2022, up from the 2.81 percent increase recorded in 2022.

It is worth remembering that continued growth in real average wages through 2023 suggests high inflation Increase in minimum wage in the next year Mexico They put upward pressure on remaining contract wages, while the downward trend in the country’s manufacturing employment was related to a pronounced slowdown in the growth of goods exports. Mexico towards usa Which recorded an annual growth of only 2.64 percent in 2023 after 16 percent annual growth in 2022.

The exchange rate is expected to range between 17.09 and 17.21 pesos per dollar during the session.

dollars in real time

price of euro and pound

He euro It is sold over the counter for a maximum of 19.19 pesos and purchased for 18.35 pesos. for its part, pound sterling It is offered at 22.00 pesos and bought at 21.51 pesos.

He Bank of Mexico (Banxico) In the last session, its exchange rate was recorded at 17.19 pesos per dollar.

With information received from Reuters.

M.R.A.