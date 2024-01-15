Mother of five reveals secret McDonald’s deal

There is no doubt that McDonald’s is one of the Chain It is the most eaten and known fast food in the world, which is why it has millions of users. An example of this can be seen in a viral video where a mother of five shared her secret proposal while eating fast food.

All the popularity of the brand can be seen in the statistics of Kantar Millward Brown, which reports that the brand value of McDonald’s is approximately 191.1 billion US dollars, and that is why in the fast food industry, it is the leader in the ranking. The world’s most valuable brands in 2022.

Its position is shared with Starbucks, whose brand was valued at approximately $61,635 million, ranking second ahead of Yum’s flagship KFC! Brands, Inc., according to the same source.

In that sense, another study detailed that McDonald’s attracts different types of consumer profiles, such as children between 6 and 14 years old, and attracts these customers through actions.

Specific, such as the creation of a menu for children and a varied menu for adults.

McDonald’s secret offer

And the mother of five shared her fatigue with McDonald’s food prices skyrocketing amid inflation, so she decided to reveal a secret.

This is a TikToker from Texas, United States who claimed that she was able to save significant McMoney by purchasing a $12 (204 Mexican pesos) McDonald’s “secret” dinner box, which feeds five people and, reportedly , at half price. La Carte.

“The $12 dinner boxes at McDonald’s are worth it!!” Liela Kapeva-Latu said in the caption of the clip, which has been viewed 12 million times and counting.

Similarly, in photos filmed in the drive-thru of an unnamed Golden Arches restaurant in Texas, the housewife asks the cashier if she can have a “dinner box, which isn’t actually on the menu.”

Luckily, the employee confirms yes before asking what kind of sauce he wants, proving this is no burger urban legend.

The clip then shows Kapeva Latu opening the giant package, revealing two cheeseburgers, four small fries, a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, two Big Macs and sausages for $12.19 before tax, but including Drinks are not included.

To put it in perspective, the cost of the meal would have been more than double if you had ordered those items separately for pickup. This is reportedly $5 cheaper than the $18 Big Mac combo menu, which includes the dish of the same name with fries and a drink, at the franchise’s location in Darien, Connecticut.

“It fed my family of five,” Kapeva-Latu said of the speakeasy-style, order-only food. “I’m happy to spread the word and let people know there are still deals.”

After its publication, many other consumers claimed that they had not heard of it, while others claimed that its versions were different or more expensive.

It is worth noting that there are many tricks for consumers to save prices on their fast food purchases. An example is a young Mexican woman who visited different Starbucks branches and showed that if you can spend only 50 pesos on a drink in the brand.

And thus consumers are getting more information about the brands and their products offers and tricks.

