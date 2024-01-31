Mr and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video): This is the big difference between the series and the movie with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

after the nugget atlanta (OCS), Donald Glover, also known for playing the brilliant Troy Barnes in the series community And his career in music under the name Childish Gambino has returned to the forefront with a new edition of Mr. & Mrs. Blacksmith which will be on Prime Video this Friday, The actor, who created the series with Francesca Sloane, steps into the role of Mr. Smith and forms an explosive duo with his Mrs. Smith was played by Maya Erskine (Obi-Wan Kenobi, PEN15), Before him, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie played two characters in the film of the same name released in 2005.

But a big difference exists between the series and the feature film. While the film featured a couple where each spouse hid his profession as a hitman from the other until they found themselves competing on the same contract, the series told the story of two lonely strangers. Tells those who force themselves into marriage. After being recruited by a mysterious spy agency, these two strangers are offered a luxurious life consisting of worldwide travel, a beautiful home in New York, and high-risk missions. They also have new identities and now find themselves husband and wife with the names Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith.

The reality TV show that inspired Mr. & Mrs. Blacksmith

“Now married, John and Jane undertake a high-risk mission each week as they face a new milestone in their relationship. Their cover story becomes even more complicated when they develop real feelings for each other. Which is riskier: espionage or marriage?, specifies the official summary of the series, which, in fact, is not a remake of the film in the filming of which love at first sight happened between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. it Mr and Mrs. Blacksmith 2024 is actually a new version of the series of the same name that aired in 1996 on the American channel CBS and is helmed by the duo of Scott Bakula. (quantum code)/Maria Bello (State of Emergency, NCIS, In this series, two secret agents have similar names and do not know each other at first. Until their sponsor decides to “marry” them to combine their skills. But both agents can’t stand each other, which complicates their mission.

,Once the project was announced, we saw the following comment: “Who needs this series? We don’t blame them (trolls, editor’s note). In a culture full of remakes, this was a reasonable response. Someone It wouldn’t require a series based on the same hit film. But what we wanted was to do something completely original. This series is about a relationship, about strange human beings.”Francesca Sloane commented in her letter of intent, specifying that she, along with Donald Glover, was inspired by spy classics, but also “Modern reality shows like Married at first sight.