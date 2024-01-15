National Academy of Medicine warns of measles outbreak

Experts attribute the disease’s rise to low vaccination coverage in Venezuela.

The National Academy of Medicine called on Venezuela’s health ministry to report an increase in measles outbreaks due to lack of vaccination coverage in the region. This has come to light after the alert issued by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) regarding this situation.

The National Academy of Medicine elaborated in a statement issued on March 4, “We urge the Ministry of Health (MPPS) to obtain vaccines in sufficient quantity and quality to ensure and improve vaccination coverage for our boys and girls. We do.”

The organization reminded that measles is a “highly infectious and serious” disease caused by a virus, but stressed that there are safe and effective vaccines to prevent it.

The National Academy of Medicine highlights, “Between 2000 and 2018, measles vaccines prevented 23.2 million deaths worldwide.”

Statement issued by the National Academy of Medicine on March 4 on the measles outbreak.

Highest risk of outbreak in the world

PAHO estimates in 2021 concluded that more than 1.7 million boys and girls in 28 countries and territories in the Americas did not have access to the first dose of measles vaccine.

During the same year, regional coverage with a first dose protecting against measles, rubella and mumps (MMR) was 85%. However, 10 countries reported less than 80% vaccination coverage.

In Venezuela, the first dose of the vaccine reached only 68% and the second dose only 37% of the child population,” explained the National Academy of Medicine, which stressed that this situation reflects the high risk children run. Boys and girls getting infected in Venezuela.



What is measles? Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads easily through breathing, coughing or sneezing of an infected person. The World Health Organization (WHO) said it can cause serious illness, complications, or death.

Risk of infection in border areas

According to a report published on January 23, 2024, WHO estimates that more than 1.8 million children were not vaccinated against measles in the region between 2020 and 2022.

Additionally, the organization noted that the lifting of pandemic-related public health and travel restrictions has increased the risk of cross-border infection.

The organization reported that in many countries where measles had been declared eradicated, cases have now been recorded and the virus is at risk of spreading due to importation.

WHO-Europe Director Hans Kluge described the trend as a “worrying” situation and highlighted that vaccination is the only way to protect children from the disease.

“There is an urgent need to emphasize on vaccination to contain the infection and prevent further infection. It is critical that all countries be prepared to quickly detect measles outbreaks, which could jeopardize progress toward eliminating the disease,” Kluge said.

A report prepared by WHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in November 2023 indicated that cases of the disease had increased by 18% and deaths by 43% worldwide compared to 2021.

