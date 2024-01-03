News, US counter-attacks in Iraq and Syria, tensions in the Middle East and more

CNN obtained a copy of Hamas’s response to Israel’s proposal for a ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid in exchange for the release of hostages in Gaza, which was confirmed by Muhammad Nazzal, a senior official of the extremist group.

Here is a description of each step:

The first phase, Hamas said, would include the release of Israeli hostages, including women and children (under the age of 19) “who are not listed, as well as the elderly and the sick, in exchange for a specified number of Palestinian prisoners.” Will be done.”

This would include “intensification of humanitarian assistance, the transfer of forces from populated areas, the beginning of reconstruction work of hospitals, homes and facilities in all areas of Gaza, and allowing the United Nations and its agencies to provide humanitarian services.” And set up accommodation camps for the population.

The first phase will also include “a temporary cessation of military and aerial reconnaissance operations, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas of Gaza parallel to the separation line to facilitate the exchange of detainees.”

The second phase would involve “completing (indirect) negotiations on the requirements necessary to continue the mutual cessation of military operations and return to a state of complete peace”.

The goal of this phase was the release of all male hostages (civilians and enlisted personnel) held in Gaza “in exchange for a specified number of Palestinian prisoners, continuation of the humanitarian measures of the first phase, withdrawal of Israeli forces from the borders of all territories”. will be. of Gaza, and the comprehensive reconstruction of destroyed homes, facilities and infrastructure in all areas of Gaza.”

Memorization: Israel has repeatedly said it will not withdraw its troops from Gaza until there is a complete victory over Hamas and other extremist groups in the region.

The third phase will aim to “exchange the bodies and remains of the deceased from both sides following their arrival and identification”, while the arrival of humanitarian aid and reconstruction will continue.

Finally, Hamas proposes that the guarantors of the agreement be Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, Russia and the United Nations. It does not include the United States among its guarantors.