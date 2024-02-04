No witchcraft! This natural tea will help you lose weight and lower cholesterol

It is important that to enjoy good health you need a healthy and balanced diet, regular physical exercise and proper rest. He cholesterol It is a waxy substance found in all cells of the body. It is needed for building healthy cells and producing hormones, but at high levels it may increase the risk of heart disease.

If you want to reduce cholesterol And there are some natural ways to lose weight that can help you achieve those goals. This involves the intake of certain infusions, such as Tea pink. This drink is derived from the Chinese rose flower and we will tell you how you should include it in your daily routine.

A tea is obtained from Chinese rose flowers which helps in maintaining good health. Source: Pinterest

Benefits of rose tea

for preparing Tea To lose weight, you should use the flower which is popularly known as Chinese rose and is from the Hibiscus Sabdariffa family. Among the properties, the Body Mind site highlights the contribution of vitamin C and its ability to reduce cholesterol LDL and triglycerides in the body. It is also mentioned to have the ability to dilute fat in the blood and speed up metabolism, burning calories left by fat in our body.

Overweight is usually associated with excess accumulated fluid and Tea Hibiscus slows down the production of fat cells that accumulate especially in the abdomen and hips. This flower also has anti-inflammatory properties, as it stretches the intestinal muscles and prevents gas formation. Similarly, it also fights gastric acidity, stomach cramps and gastroenteritis, among other diseases.

Hibiscus or rose tea can be consumed hot or cold.

Source: Pinterest

for preparing Tea You need 3 tablespoons of dry hibiscus petals per liter of water. You should boil the liquid and then mix the petals with 5 tablespoons of sugar or sweetener. Leave it like this for 10 minutes and drink it hot or cold. It is important that you always consult a doctor before making or modifying any eating plan.