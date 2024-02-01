Ozzie Guillen attacks security in Caribbean Series

caribbean series In miami 2024 start and more news extra games It didn’t take long for them to arrive. commitment between sharks of la guerra And Lissie Tigers This is one of the matches that fans are most looking forward to, however, it did not start off on a good note from the organization’s side.

Osvaldo “Ozzy” Guillenmanager of sharks of la guerra and champion of world Series since 2005 chicago white soxWas involved in a dispute over access to the sports venue miami,

Leader expressed on the network social and instantly became a trend at least 25 thousand views,

The manager’s irritation increased due to the perceived refusal of those in charge of team security. Loan Depot Park So that he can enter with his family. Besides, Guillen He said the people involved yelled at him, his family and his coaching staff.

Ozzie Guillen opens up about the situation in the Caribbean series

“When they treat you like trash. That’s why I didn’t want to get into this nonsense.”He accompanied with these words ozzie guillen In the video, the manager is seen talking to an event manager.

In the posted video you can also see Carlos Zambrano, the pitching coach of the Venezuelan team. However, the message of ozzie guillen The fight against settlement in their first Caribbean Series game did not end there.

«Marlins safety, you’ve got to fuck with me. i spent 40 years mlb“I was the first Latin manager to win a World Series.”added the Venezuelan leader. Furthermore, he is disappointed that it is his first day in the program with his loved ones.

Yasiel Puig also suffered disability in the stadium

According to the Cuban baseball player’s agent, Lisette Carnet, ozzie guillen Wasn’t close to missing out on his first game caribbean series, “Gentlemen, how is this possible? You know me, I can’t keep quiet. There was very little room left for Mr. Ozzie Guillen outside the stadium.,

Furthermore, the representative indicated that yasiel puig You too are waiting for your access to LoanDepot. “Puig was detained for more than 15 minutes in the parking lot because he was not allowed entry. Then they tell me why I scream,

It seems that the whole matter is about the poor management of the people handling the security of the stadium. However, more details are awaited regarding the confusion that has arisen around the venue.