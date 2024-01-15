Pagani launches its first luxury residence project in Miami

Miami is preparing to get a new residential complex associated with a luxury car brand that will offer a different experience in North Bay Village. (pagani residence)

miami is preparing to host the first residence project associated with Pagani AutomobiliThe famous Italian high-end sports car brand founded by Horacio PaganiArgentinian-Italian automobile designer. According to Infobae’s sources, Pagani will be in charge of the tower’s interior design.

Located in North Bay VillageLocated at exactly 7940 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL 33141, these residences promise to combine high automotive craftsmanship with a dynamic lifestyle. miami, development, named Pagani Residence, it will have 28 floors and is planned to include 70 luxury units. According to reports Next Miami, Construction of this innovative real estate project is scheduled Expires in 2027The starting price is US$2.4 million.

Land was acquired for the project Riviera Horizonsthrough its subsidiary 7940 NBV Partners LLCFor a value of US$4.48 million in 2021. Approval for the condominium development was received in September Later that year, a collaboration with the Specialized Vehicle Company was announced. This agreement marks a milestone, introduces For the first time in real estate sector He says, with a project of this magnitude TheNextMiami.

With an initial investment for land acquisition of USD 4.48 million, the project seeks to set a new standard of luxury housing in Miami. (pagani residence)

Designed with the meticulousness that characterizes the renowned car brand, the residences in Miami seek to give their owners the same feeling of exclusivity and excitement that is experienced when driving their car. The founder and automotive designer highlights the brand’s intention to merge personalized design Miami’s ingredients and atmospherereport a statement from Pagani Residence,

The architectural design of the project has been done by Revuelta Architecture InternationalWhereas pagan art In charge of interior design, looking for Inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s principles of art and science, The collaboration aims to create a space that reflects luxury and innovation with a strong focus on detail and craftsmanship. The Next Miami in its report.

The complex’s future facilities promise to combine the highest sports technology with design inspired by the principles of Leonardo da Vinci. (pagani residence)

Facilities offered include a sky lounge, gym, spa and an exclusive pet spa. Water play equipment will also be available to residents, adding a touch of outdoor fun. As described, these facilities seek to create a unique living experience in Miami by combining luxury and luxury in one place Pagani Residence,

mikael hamaouiExecutive Director of Riviera Horizonsstated that it aims to offer “incomparable artisan life”, emphasizing a commitment to excellence in detail and craftsmanship. The project will attract not only automobile enthusiasts but also those looking for a luxury residence A new level of sophistication and quality in Miamihe says World Red Eye.

The collaboration between the iconic automaker and architectural industry leaders promises to set a new paradigm of luxury. (pagani residence)

This initiative reinforces this trend in the county miami dade Following in the footsteps of previous developments, combining luxury condominium projects with high-end automotive brands Porsche Design Tower, Bentley Residence Miami And Mercedes-Benz Place,

Horacio Pagani is the visionary behind hypercars that are redefining the automotive industry with innovative designs and advanced composite materials. (Pagani website)

Horacio PaganiBorn on November 10, 1955 in Santa Fe Province, Argentina, he showed an early interest in automobiles that soon turned into a defining passion. At a young age, he built a small car using the remains of a car. RenaultProof of his innate ability for engineering automotive design,

His career began with the opening of his own shop at the age of 18, where he dedicated himself to the manufacturing and later development of caravans and motorhomes. F2, a single-seater racing car. This project strengthened his reputation Argentine automobile industry, After all, their passion cars and their desire to advance in the field of composite materials they took him away Italy In 1983, where he joined lamborghini, There he contributed to many important projects including the development Countach EvolutionThe first automobile made entirely of composite materials.

Innovation and tradition meet in the Pagani Utopia, redefining the boundaries of super sports cars. (Pagani website)

Established in 1991, luxury hypercar designer Modena DesignExpertise in the development of composite materials not just for Automotive industry But also for other areas. This venture laid the foundation for the launch of Pagani Automobilimarked by the beginning of Pagani Zonda C12 In this geneva motor show in 1999.

He zondawhich was continuously refined and updated for twelve years, and its successor, Pagani HuayraLaunched in 2011, it embodies the pinnacle of hypercar performance, combining speed, precision and exceptional craftsmanship. It still stands as a pillar today innovation and excellence in the world of hypercarsAttracting the most exclusive collectors from around the world with models such as Pagani UtopiaIt is representative of the entrepreneur’s ingenuity and dedication that he has put into every vehicle bearing his name.

Horacio Pagani and the Road Laboratory of the National University of Rosario set out to create a unique prototype, a milestone in the measurement of road roughness in Latin America. (Credit Pagani website)

Horacio Pagani’s passion for engineering manifested itself from an early age, building a minibike with his friend “Gustavito”, a project that marked the first phase of his influence on automotive design. (Pagani website)

Horacio Pagani’s relationship with Lamborghini began with his fascination with Bertone designs, inspiring him to innovate in composite materials and leave a mark in automotive history. (Pagani website)