Pandora rocks the rest of the jewelry stores with its new pink gold, silver, pearl and diamond bracelets

they have arrived spain new collections Of jewelry Of pandora Where three designs emerge bracelet that alliance freshwater pearls and stones that imitate diamonds, These are the most classic minimalist designs that have been reinvented to give a sophisticated touch and which are a real bestseller in Pandora stores, such as the one installed here Jerez de la Frontera And here’s what we did to take a closer look at these new designs.

it jewelery collection There are simple bracelets where they include small details that add great value, such as Pearl of fresh water, rose gold And this shiny, These three designs can also be combined together Earrings This is also the line for those who like to show off the entire outfit.

Pandora has become one of the most requested jewelery brands in Spain when it comes to making Gift For a loved one or just to get the best accessories at affordable prices.

In her new collection of bracelets she has chosen this simple design with pearls and cultured freshwater pearls. It is very fine and has small shells in a row and a slightly larger sized freshwater pearl in the middle. Includes a simple and adjustable closure. This design is for sale here Sterling silver And also with the coating of 14k gold, Moreover, it can be paired with matching earrings made of the same design.

Features of pearls and freshwater cultured pearl bracelets

Collection: Pandora Timeless.

Color: Silver and White.

Metal: Sterling Silver.

Dimensions: Depth: 5.2 mm. Height: 5.2 mm. Width: 5 mm.



Price of Freshwater Pearls and Pearl Bracelets

Regarding its availability and price, this simple bracelet design with pearls and freshwater cultured pearls is for sale in different sizes at ultimate price. 99 euros, You can now request it from your nearest Pandora store and through their website where they do home delivery.

Pandora Freshwater Cultured Pearl Chain Bracelet

Continuing the classic designs but with a more sophisticated touch, Pandora has created this freshwater cultured pearl chain bracelet model plated in sterling silver and combining pearls of different sizes and shapes with a short silver chain. This design is available in different sizes, 16, 18 and 20 cm. Its closure is also simple and adjustable. Freshwater pearls are new low cost luxury To show off stuff.

Features of Freshwater Cultured Pearl Chain Bracelet

Collection: Pandora Timeless.

Color: Silver and White.

Metal: Sterling Silver.

Dimensions: Depth: 5.2 mm. Height: 5.2 mm. Width: 8.4 mm.



freshwater cultured pearl chain bracelet price

In the Pandora store established in Jerez de la Frontera, this design has become one of the most requested, especially for gifts to loved ones. The price at which it is available 159 euros,

Pandora Shiny Black Tennis Bracelet

Pearls aside, Pandora has also created a shiny black tennis bracelet that is classic but with new colors. 14-karat II grade pink gold base combination artificial crystal Black colors that look like diamonds because of their shine and quality make this bracelet model modern design And very beautiful which can be combined with same line rings pandora timeless,

Features of shiny black tennis bracelet

Collection: Pandora Timeless.

Stone: Artificial Crystal.

color black.

Metal: Unique alloy of metals with 14k grade II pink gold coating.

Dimensions: Depth: 2.5mm Height: 2.8mm



Shiny Black Tennis Bracelet Price

This elegant black design is perfect to wear to events and evening gatherings, and they also have a very versatile version with transparent crystals. The price of this bracelet design is 149 euros,