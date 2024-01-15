This is dengue, a viral infection spreading in Brazil

Dengue is a viral infection spread by the bite of mosquitoes, especially Aedes aegypti, which can cause mild and even asymptomatic symptoms, but can also lead to severe cases, especially if the second Get infected once. Brazil is now facing an explosion of dengue fever that has led authorities to declare a state of emergency in several states.

According to Brazilian Health Ministry data, there have been 1,253,919 probable cases of dengue and 299 confirmed deaths so far this year, for an incidence rate of 617.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

This expansion of dengue in Brazil is due to high temperatures and increased rainfall associated with the El Niño meteorological phenomenon, conditions that promote the spread of Aedes, which, in addition to dengue, also spreads infectious diseases such as Zika and chikungunya.

Eight of Brazil’s 27 states are in a state of emergency, including the two most populous, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, and have implemented measures aimed primarily at combating mosquito breeding sites concentrated in standing water, garbage areas, Rooftops and abandoned places are to be fumigated. land.

The transmission of dengue is higher in areas with tropical and subtropical climates where there are many mosquitoes that transmit the virus through the bites of infected females, moreover, they can do so throughout life.

In turn, mosquitoes can become infected with dengue virus from people.

There are also cases that point to transmission from pregnant woman to child, but according to information from the World Health Organization (WHO), the rate is low.

dengue symptoms

In most cases, dengue is asymptomatic or causes mild symptoms and resolves within a week or two. Cases in which it worsens are rare, especially after a second infection, and can lead to death.

Symptoms, which begin 4 to 10 days after infection and last for 2 to 7 days, may include:

High fever (40 degrees Celsius).

Very severe headache.

Pain behind the eyes.

Pain in muscles and joints.

nausea and vomiting.

Swelling of lymph nodes.

rash.

A person with dengue receives medical care at a basic health unit in the city of Sao Paulo (Brazil). EFE/Isaac Fontana

How to treat dengue?

There is no specific treatment against this infection and the strategy aims to relieve the symptoms caused by it, especially pain, with paracetamol, avoiding ibuprofen or aspirin due to the risk of bleeding.

A vaccine (Dengvaxia) is also available. Only for people who have had dengue at least once And they live in places where this disease is common.

In addition to pain relief, it is advisable to rest, drink plenty of fluids and pay attention to worsening symptoms as it is necessary to go to the hospital.

prevention

You can reduce your risk of getting dengue by protecting yourself from bites from mosquitoes that are active during the day:

Clothes that cover the body as much as possible.

For example, repellents are added to mosquito nets to protect bedding.

Mosquito nets on the windows.

Mosquito Repellents, Smoke Coils and Aerosols

a growing infection

According to WHO model-based estimates, there are 390 million dengue virus infections each year, of which 96 million manifest with disease symptoms.

Currently, dengue is endemic in more than a hundred countries in the WHO regions of Africa, the Americas (such as Brazil), South-East Asia, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Western Pacific.

The Americas, Southeast Asia, and the Western Pacific are the most affected, with approximately 70% of the global disease concentrated in Asia.

But climate change means dengue is spreading to new areas such as Europe where cases of local transmission have already been reported in some countries.

Last July, WHO already warned Europe to prepare for a possible dengue outbreak after the heat wave passes, as that time could create ideal conditions for the mosquito-borne spread of the disease.

The organization recommended to governments the importance of developing action plans for rapid detection and monitoring of symptoms among the population.