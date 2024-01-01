Pathological history: Importance of preventive examination. welfare

when we should a routine checkup To know how healthy we are, it is important to be clear that there are general studies where blood draws, urine samples and X-rays are basic to give a general look. In addition, the conversation with the doctor will allow the specialist to pay attention to our symptoms, if any. Thanks to this, after reading the analysis, the specialist in charge can choose to order some additional tests according to the medical history, where the personal history is of vital importance.

For example, in personal history, Reference is made to the existence of old episodes of diseases or accidents that we have suffered throughout our lives before the date of the medical history. Similarly, data on the pathologies our relatives suffered are important to rule out any genetic inheritance that may – or may not – have been activated over time.

Other than this, is also evaluated presence of allergies For some medicines. Therefore, it is important to mention the medications we are taking or certain types of diets, whether for example high in sodium, low in calories or high in protein. Thus, we move on to basic tests, such as glucose levels, liver and lipid profiles, complete urine test, blood count and lung X-ray, and then move on to more specific tests depending on our history.

Regular checkups are very important for our health.

What checkups are necessary for our health?

sputum test For example, it helps us determine the quality of salivary secretions, in addition to the possibility that bronchial secretions eliminated together contain certain bacteria that may cause inflammation, respiratory difficulty, fever, cough or other clinical symptoms. Are capable of producing expressions.

On the other hand, digestive endoscopy They help determine the quality of the gastric epithelium, which often produces inflammation leading to gastritis, a condition that causes burning pain in the upper abdominal area, just below the sternum. In the same way, colonoscopy It is used to detect any changes in the colon epithelium, for example, in patients with chronic constipation, diverticulosis, polyps, etc.

day to day, Images are important in the field of traumatology, Because they help us define the surgical technique in patients who have had fractures or who perhaps have pain in bones like the tibia or hip, where stress fractures can occur. MRI It gives us a much broader resolution than X-rays, as it also allows us to see soft parts of the human body. It is very useful for patients with oncological pathology or those who have to undergo regular checkups due to a significant family history.

In the field of gynecology, tests such as He pap smear They help determine the likelihood that a woman may or may not have cervical cancer, one of the most common cancers. like that, mammography This will help in removing oncological pathologies in the breast.

Cardiology helps us, through stress testing, To determine the heart’s response to physical stress. Furthermore, along the lines of, electrocardiogram It tells us about good or faulty electrical conduction in the heart.

spermogram It is important to be able to monitor sperm motility, as well as the absence or presence of infection in the semen. On the other hand, ultrasound It is also very important in the field of obstetrics and sports medicine.

Thus we have many examinations and tests to help us determine whether we are in optimal health. If we keep all our files organized to carry out our annual controls, we have the possibility of implementing prevention at the highest level. I even believe that more than 70% of diseases can be avoided by keeping a disciplined control and monitoring of your health.

In that sense, it is essential to consider our health objectives for 2024. For example, they might consider rehabilitating a particular joint, controlling blood pressure with exercise and reducing sodium in the diet, improving the quality of our sleep, getting physical activity five times a week, controlling my hormonal levels. Can consider improving etc.