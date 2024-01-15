People who bought a Tesla Cybertruck are in for an unpleasant surprise

SHANGHAI, CHINA – JANUARY 31, 2024: View of a Tesla Cybertruck on display at a shopping mall in Shanghai. (Wang Gang/Feature China/Future Publishing via Getty Images) (Future Publications via Getty Images)

The Tesla Cybertruck is, without a doubt, the coolest electric vehicle on the market. Based on a design by Elon Musk himself, this pick-up is characterized by its futuristic and angular lines and the massive stainless steel pieces that make up its body. However, those who paid the $80,000 price tag (its most affordable version) are finding after a few weeks of use that they are not stainless at all.

The stainless steel body gives the Cybertruck a unique design, but it also creates unique problems. While some people believe that stainless steel cannot rust, the truth is that stainless steel can and will rust, which Cybertruck owners are quickly learning.

As The Register reveals, last month, an X user named Beer Muncher uploaded to the social media platform a screenshot of Tesla’s cleaning requirements found in the electric van’s owner’s manual. Tesla claims that owners will have to “Remove corrosive substances immediately (e.g. grease, oil, bird droppings, tree resin, dead insects, tar stains, road salt, industrial rain, etc.).”

Additionally, the owner’s manual urges Cybertruck owners not to wait until the vehicle needs a thorough wash, but instead use “denatured alcohol to remove tough tar stains and grease stains.” Use, then rinse immediately.” Area with water and mild, non-detergent soap to remove alcohol.

A Tesla Cybertruck parked in the driveway of a residential home in Sunnyvale, California, United States. Photo: Getty Images. (Ennehring via Getty Images)

What problem does the Cybertruck have with dirt?

There will be people who wonder what the problem is. ‘Normal’ vehicles must be washed and cleaned regularly. But what makes the Cybertruck more unique than other vehicles on the road is that it has no clear coat on its body. This means that any corrosive substance that comes in contact with the body must be cleaned immediately otherwise it will seriously damage the stainless steel body.

If you keep saying it’s no big deal because corrosive substances ruin a normal vehicle’s paint, find out the extent of rust stains and corrosion on a manufacturer’s electric pickup truck automobiles from a post on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum. Let’s go. One of the new trending topics on the forum is “Rust stains and rust are normal.”

In that section of the forum, owners have shared images of rust stains on their Cybertruck. a username Raxar It shared photos of small rust spots, claiming that they appeared after washing with dish soap and driving the truck in the rain for two days. name of another user on the snap Posted photos of a Cybertruck with several rust spots on the hood, but claimed that “a pass of Barkeeper’s Friend and Windex” cleaned the surface.

In particular, the words of the user Raxer, in which he also talks about DeLoreans, other steel cars, are the following:

“I just picked up my Cybertruck today. The advisor specifically mentioned that rain causes orange rust marks on the Cybertruck and the vehicle needs to be polished. I know I never take my DeLorean out in the rain. Have heard the story of the carry, but I’ve never read anything about rust and cybertrucks.

Why isn’t the Cybertruck a stainless steel car?

The biggest problem with the Cybertruck is that its stainless steel body doesn’t have a clear coat, so there’s nothing to protect the body from dents, scratches, scuffs, and corrosive substances that come in immediate contact with the body. If things like rain, car washes, bugs and tar need to be cleaned off quickly and regularly, road salt, rocks and off-road debris will definitely wreak havoc on the Cybertruck’s body.

There’s no way to tell how long it will take for the Cybertruck’s stainless steel body to be severely affected by rust and corrosion. Every driver is different and different climates will definitely play a role in the wear and tear on a stainless steel body. However, the Cybertruck is far more delicate than its robust design suggests, and will require a lot of daily cleaning by owners with specific cleaning materials.

One way to protect the Cybertruck’s stainless steel body from rusting and damage is to wrap it. Interestingly, although Tesla saved some money by not coating the truck body, the manufacturer offers a “Satin Clear Paint Film” and a “Color Paint Film” for the Cybertruck, priced at $5,000 and $6,000.

The “urethane-based self-healing film” protects the truck from scratches and corrosive substances. After hearing the problems current owners are having with rust and corrosion on their trucks, it seems like the film is not just another addition, but a necessity for Cybertruck owners.

