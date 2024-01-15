“Messi was never on good form at PSG; “I urge you to whistle for him when he plays with Argentina at the 2024 Olympic Games.”

2024-02-14



Although several months have passed since his departure from PSG, Leo Messi is once again being criticized in France. Furthermore, Argentina’s possible participation at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after the ‘Albiceleste’ qualified was also criticized.

“Luis Enrique is a coach who doesn’t talk to you much and doesn’t give you much confidence; “I had a very bad time in Barcelona.”

jerome rothenIn his ‘RMC’ program, the Inter Miami player was attacked for his role during his stay at Paris Saint-Germain and his involvement in the team and the country. “Some people already have short memories. Since his departure he has fired at PSG, France, Paris. When Messi arrived, all the French respected him. You hope there will be respect in return, but it was never the case. The country has never been separate. And when he left, he shot at PSG,” Rothen began by saying.

Rothen did not hide anything and said that Messi is not at the level expected for PSG. “Their services were never up to par. He signed with PSG to shine in the World Cup, we understood that very well. It was a welcoming place where it was nice to stay and walk around the countryside. “He was intelligent, he won his World Cup,” he said.

