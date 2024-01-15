Millie Bobby Brown Encounters a Dragon in Damsel

The new trailer for the movie “Damsel” shows an epic face-off between Millie Bobby Brown and a dragon, thus reimagining traditional fairy tales. What does this unexpected confrontation mean for us?

tl;dr Trailer for young woman Retells a traditional fairy tale in an epic way.

The film tells the story of Princess Elodie trapped in a sacrificial ritual.

The trailer revealed elements of the film such as its main characters and plot.

young woman Will be released exclusively on Netflix on March 8, 2024.

Millie Bobby Brown as the heroine in Damsel

movie trailer young woman It stars British actress Millie Bobby Brown in a face-to-face encounter with a dragon, bringing a modern twist to the traditional fairy tale.

An epic twist on fairy tales

In Damsel, Millie Bobby Brown plays Elodie, a princess who is promised to Prince Henry (played by Nick Robinson). However, he soon discovers that the marriage is merely an excuse for a sacrificial ritual. Captured in a cave with a dragon, he must fight for his survival.

Netflix recently released its first trailer young woman, which features the actress facing off against an impressive dragon. The story deviates from typical fantasy stories, forcing Elodie to save herself from a fire-breathing creature. The trailer also shows scenes of the princess climbing the cave walls and wearing survival gear to escape the beast.

A glimpse into the girl’s imaginary universe

young woman Many elements of the film are highlighted that are already known, including the fact that Brown will spend the majority of the film fighting for survival against a dragon. It also gives us a closer look at the main characters young womanSuch as Queen Isabella (Robin Wright) and Elodie’s mother-in-law, Lady Bedford (Angela Bassett).

We also learn that a young woman is sacrificed in every generation to save the kingdom from his wrath. The names carved on the stone testify to the number of the beast’s victims, revealing the mortal danger of the princess’s position. She could find the best way to escape by taking inspiration from others’ failed escape attempts.