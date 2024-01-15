Ukraine’s new military chief unveils new defensive strategy to ‘exhaust’ Russian forces

Ukraine’s newly appointed top military general has said he will shift his strategy from defense to attack in an effort to “eliminate” Russian advances.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky said the situation is “difficult” but he hoped the conflict would end soon. Speaking to German television channel ZDF, General Sirski said: “At the moment, the situation can be considered difficult.

“The enemy is now advancing almost along the entire front line and we have moved from offensive operations to defensive operations. “The goal of our defense operation is to destroy the enemy’s forces, inflict maximum damage on him, using our fortifications, our advantages in terms of technology, the use of drones, means of electronic warfare and maintaining prepared defense lines “

Oleksandr Sirsky said the situation is “difficult” but hoped the conflict would end soon. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Magazine)

General Sirski’s comments come shortly after his appointment to the post by Volodymyr Zelensky and appear to be in line with the Ukrainian President’s desire to pursue an alternative approach to ending the war.

On 9 February, a day after removing his predecessor Valery Zaluzhny as Commander-in-Chief, he outlined his priorities in war management. In these he also mentioned the name “Clear and detailed plan”taking into account the needs of frontline units for new weapons sent by the Allies, and “New Technical Solutions”,

It came as the US Senate approved a $60bn (£48bn) aid package for the war-torn country. Zelensky praised the decision, saying: “For us in Ukraine, continued US assistance helps save human lives from Russian terrorism. “This means that life will continue in our cities and the war will be won.”

I am grateful to every US senator who made a morally strong election today. Such an option makes sense right now, not only for Ukraine but for every country whose independence is the target of Russian attacks, current and planned, including attacks planned for years to come. Putin’s… pic.twitter.com/gqzqt3vBkl – Volodymyr Zelensky / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) 13 February 2024

The dismissal of General Zaluzny and the appointment of General Sirski, reportedly amid the ongoing conflict, caused some concern among Western leaders. This came after reports of ongoing tension between General Zaluzny and the Ukrainian President, which had apparently lasted for months. The top military commander also reportedly refused to resign, although Zelensky denied these claims. The Ukrainian military’s much-publicized counteroffensive last year was widely considered to have fallen short of expectations.

General Zaluzny had been Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine since July 2021 and remains a popular figure in the country, enjoying strong support among both rank-and-file Ukrainian soldiers and the public.

Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and Valery Zaluzny present a united front at a meeting in Kiev last week despite reports of tension between the two men. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Magazine)

General Syrsky said that the war with Russia must end as soon as Ukraine secures its borders and that all other options “will not be considered.” When asked why he hoped Ukraine could end the conflict soon, he told ZDF: “It is based on the fact that we have to end the conflict by reaching our borders. “This is the first thing. Because other options are not considered. Because we have no other option. And that means that everyone, the entire society, must unite for a common purpose: victory.”

