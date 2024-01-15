Person-centered care model in emotional well-being

An article by Yolanda Peregrine, Department of Psychology; Alicia Aranda and Laura Martínez from occupational therapy; Sociocultural animation of Eva Mª Pordomingo, Los Nogales Puerta de Hierro, in collaboration with Carmen Echave, Elena González and Olga Noblezas, fourth year internship student of Psychology at UAM

is increasing Ageing The Spanish population has contributed to the qualitative updating of health care resources to care for our elderly. In this context, Person-Centered Care (PCA) Model It is presented as an integrated approach compared to the traditional model. One of the main objectives of this model is to reduce the negative emotional impact that some seniors may have when they have to enter a residence.

Sometimes this change can affect emotional well-being The presence of older people, arising during the first months of migration dysthymiakinda mild depression Which is characterized by low mood and can affect eating, sleeping, and cause feelings of hopelessness, among other symptoms.

Implementation of ACP Model Involves the creation of coexistence units based on individual attention that allow focusing on two main axes:

focus on people It is based on knowledge of their life history, respect for individuality, promotion of autonomy and healthy habits, and protection of their rights.

Pay attention to the physical and social environment Creates vital spaces that encourage physical, mental and social activity, requiring the support of families, openness to the community and the perception of an empathetic and facilitating organisation.

Thus, the presence of different areas of geriatric care such as PsychologyThe occupational therapy Wave socio-cultural animationIt is essential to facilitate proper adaptation of the elderly to the new context and to meet their needs.

Therefore, when an elderly person enters a center, the psychology department must perform a Initial assessment that allows knowing the cognitive and emotional state A thorough understanding of the new resident is requested upon completion of the individual’s bio and life history. That’s how it should be Hire a reference professional Whose main function should be to accompany them during the adaptation process and to whom they can turn if they need help.

Once this information has been collected and analyzed, most suitable living unit For the individual. This part of the process is essential to reduce the likelihood of its occurrence reactive depression upon entry, thus achieving more progressive adaptation.

For example, from the Department of Psychology at the University of Los Nogales access to treatments, both individual and group, depending on your tastes and preferences. These sessions provide tools and coping mechanisms for the new situation, in addition to monitoring the person’s emotional state and allowing their adjustment to the new situation without emotional cost.

At the same time, the occupational therapy team promotes individual independence In basic and instrumental activities of daily life. For this reason, a detailed initial assessment is carried out with the aim of knowing your abilities, desires and interests.

This adaptation begins in the most intimate space of the elderly person, which is their room, which is adapted to their tastes and needs to promote spatial-temporal and personal orientation. Within the cohabitation unit, they are offered Various activities and workshops were adapted To the capabilities of each person. Doing meaningful work will influence your motivation and hence, good adaptation to the environment. On the other hand, running group activities promotes socialization with people with similar interests.

For its part, the activities carried out on behalf of socio-cultural animation are those that aim to cover leisure needs To provide work to the people living in each co-existence unit as per their capabilities, thereby giving them a feeling of satisfaction.

in the same way this Facilitates the elderly to open up to the communityThis sector therefore programs intergenerational activities that facilitate the contact of the elderly with other sectors of the population such as children or youth, avoiding social isolation and enhancing self-esteem and feelings of usefulness in the living elderly. Helps in increasing. In residences.

Thus, with information obtained through life history, interviews with family members and the resident individual, it is Adapt activities to new needsCreating new workshops that meet individual expectations.

In short, all these structural and organizational adaptations that reflect the application of acp model In senior centers, allow the construction of environment conducive to adaptation When an elderly person enters one of them, the likelihood of the presence of depressive disorder reactive to the new situation decreases.