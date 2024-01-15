Illinois mother wins $1.4 million in lottery thanks to her kids’ birthday

An Illinois mom had an unforgettable moment Last week she came to know about it because of her baby’s crying. Won a lottery jackpot of $1.4 million.

Known as “Lucky Mom” The winner, who did not want to reveal her real name, managed to match all 5 numbers Lucky Day Lotto Night Draw Last March 6, Using one of your children’s birthday numbers.

“My baby woke up crying And after putting her back to bed, I started having trouble going back to sleep. so, To pass the time, I opened the lottery app on my phone and couldn’t believe it when it showed I had won $1.4 million. “It’s really crazy,” the excited winner shared.

The “Lucky Mom” ​​revealed that she plays Lucky Day Lotto “here and there”, using her children’s birthdays as lucky numbers. “After we won, I asked my husband, ‘Do you want to know which kid’s birthday helped us win the jackpot?'” she said, laughing.

The Illinois Lottery reported that nearly 550,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold this month, with prizes totaling more than $3 million. However, lottery experts do not recommend using particular dates as lucky numbers, as they may result in limited combinations and competition with a large number of players using the same dates.

“Using particular dates as lottery numbers is a common strategy among players, but it can also lead to prize sharing in the event of a win.” Especially if it’s dates like birthdays or anniversaries that a lot of people choose,” an Illinois Lottery spokesperson explained. “It is important to diversify the numbers to increase your chances of winning if you are right.”

