Peso falls after Banco’s announcement! Dollar price in Mexican banks today February 8, 2024

mexican market retreated on Thursday after bank of mexico (Banxico) decided to maintain it Rate of interestAs expected, with Dollar price today 8 February 2024 It starts at 17.14 units for each greenback; Know what is here Exchange rates in Mexican banks,

We recommend you: Inflation in Mexico has increased for 3 months; To reach 4.88% in January 2024







Analysts agreed that the issuer’s less restrictive message has raised hopes that it will start lowering the rate in March after holding it for a year at the current maximum record of 11.25%, which should boost the attractiveness of local assets. Will eliminate it to a great extent. weight mexican,

He mexican peso was quoted in 17,1419 units at close of tradingwith 0.68% depreciation That’s in line with the weak performance of most of the region’s main currencies against the dollar, compared with a Reuters reference value on Wednesday.

“It is possible that if speculation continues that the Banco de Mexico is going to cut interest rates in March, while the Federal Reserve (Fed) may wait until June (…), an upward trend on the exchange rate “There could be pressure,” said Gabriela Siller, head of analysis at Banco Base.











In the morning, Richmond Fed chief Thomas Barkin said the US central bank still has time to decide the next step in monetary policy as it awaits further assurances that inflation in the world’s largest economy is returning to its target. .

RInferential Stock Index S&P/BMV IPC .MXX It fell 1.62% to 57,762.44 points, snapping a streak of four consecutive days of gains that saw it hit a new all-time high a day earlier.

Dollar price in Mexican banks today February 8, 2024

value of Dollar Today February 8, 2024 in Mexican Banks* Closes on:

BBVA Mexico – 16.28 pesos for buying and 17.42 pesos for selling

– 16.28 pesos for buying and 17.42 pesos for selling citybanamex – 16.64 pesos for buying and 17.59 pesos for selling

– 16.64 pesos for buying and 17.59 pesos for selling Aztec Bank A – 16.10 pesos for buying and 17.55 pesos for selling

A – 16.10 pesos for buying and 17.55 pesos for selling banorte – 16.00 pesos for buying and 17.40 pesos for selling

– 16.00 pesos for buying and 17.40 pesos for selling Confirm Banking – 16.10 pesos for buying and 17.60 pesos for selling

– 16.10 pesos for buying and 17.60 pesos for selling scotiabank – 15.00 pesos for buying and 18.20 pesos for selling

– 15.00 pesos for buying and 18.20 pesos for selling inbursa – 16.80 pesos for buying and 17.80 pesos for selling

*Exchange rate at 4:50 pm.

With information from Reuters

VJCM/CEM