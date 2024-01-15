pork, eggs, beans and oil

Inflation continues to run rampant in the Cuban economy amid uncertainty caused by a criminal case against this branch’s former minister, Alejandro Gil. What are the prices of foods like pork, eggs, beans or cooking oil in Cuba today?

For example, this week, the independent media El Toc released a new information service on the price trend in the country of pork, the most sought-after meat on the Cuban table and, of course, the most expensive.

If we are to rely on this unofficial information, a pound of pork steak in Havana averaged 1,055 Cuban pesos per pound, but in some places it could cost as much as 1,200. The price of a pound of pork tenderloin was, for the same average, priced at 1,054 Cuban pesos per pound. The cheapest would be a pound of smoked pork shoulder, with an average price of 600 Cuban pesos per pound.

According to the above media, these data are obtained through “daily observations in a group of about 40 establishments in the formal market distributed in 11 municipalities of Havana.”

Prices in Cuba, real cost of other foods

In the case of red beans, the Cuban newspaper 14ymedio also talked about their prices throughout Cuba, described as currently “a luxury”. According to this report, red beans in provinces like Cienfuegos sell for about 400 Cuban pesos per pound. Although its value has declined compared to the end of 2023, it is still unaffordable for the pensions and salaries of thousands of Cubans.

For example, rice was above 150 pesos per pound in the same province. Although prices may vary in each region, sometimes lower, sometimes higher, the reality is that inflation affects everyone.

For example, sunflower cooking oil, a one-liter bottle, was sold in Havana for 790 Cuban pesos a bottle, according to social media reports. Others sold it a little cheaper, around 850 Cuban pesos. Meanwhile, a carton of “dirty” eggs sold for 2,000 Cuban pesos. With a simple account of the cost of these basic foods for Cuba, “the box just doesn’t add up.”



