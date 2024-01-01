Price of public health care in Madrid: 2024 update

community of madrid has officially renewed public prices for the provision of Health Services and Activities, These tables, which had not been revised for six years, establish the cost of every health operation carried out in the area, from surgical operations to ambulance transport.

In this order of public prices for the provision of health services in the Community of Madrid, the Ministry of Health is the champion. fatima matute Emphasizing that the obsolescence of these costs would be “to the detriment of the network of centers” of the sector, which “is forced to provide assistance today, thereby achieving prices”. “It’s not enough to cover its costs.”,

Public prices included in the order are obtained based on currently applicable prices it’s 2017and which in turn were extracted from analytical information systems to ensure that the said services were effective cost.

The presentation of public price tables addresses the classification of activities according to the activities performed in special care centres, primary care centers and other centres.

Public prices of health services

Thus, the order covers the cost of every activity of health nature carried out in the area, from transportation to ambulance (Which is normally 353 euros but goes up to 705 euros when leaving the airport).

intervention of medical helicopter,In mountain rescue or traffic accidents, the costs increase significantly. The basic price is 7,200 euros and 6,821 euros are added for each hour of mobilization.

a question in primary care Which does not require additional tests, has a public cost 50 eurosWhich can reach up to 7,000 in extreme situations that require mobile resources.

surgery in Digestive System, for example, between 10,000 and 24,000 euros; And removal of an appendix may require more than 15,000 euros.

Cost of intervention at A Newborn Baby With a little it can reach 100,000 euros.

In specialized care centers, in turn, activities related to hospitalization are considered, separating it from outpatient activities as well as from technical and Diagnostic and therapeutic proceduresand other activities of non-care nature.

Related rates for activities and services are also included. Hemotherapy and transfusion, Add new titles to optimize your catalog Reality of Clinical Practice, Similarly, public prices apply to the services and products concerned tissue bank of the Community of Madrid.

Finally, public prices apply to services of reference units Infectious diseases and genetic studies, for exceptional situations in which patient movement is not possible.