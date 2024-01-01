The man accused of beating a crew member also attacked the police

Dallas- Man accused of punching airline crew member, then kicking police officer in the groin And according to a recent report from a police agent, spit at other agents who were trying to get him off a plane in Texas. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Keith Edward Fagiana is accused of interfering with an airplane crew and could face 20 years in prison, He is scheduled to make his first appearance in federal court on Monday Yellow, texas,

Were traveling to Fagiana on Wednesday flight of American Airlines From Fort Worth to Bozeman, Mountain, The pilots landed the plane in Amarillo.

The FBI agent’s account appears in court documents made public Friday.

A flight attendant told the FBI this Another passenger complained that Fagiana was kicking his seat violently, The flight attendant said that when she asked Faggiana to stop, the man cursed at her, punched her in the stomach, then got up and hit her three times.

Crew members and other passengers subdued the man and placed flexible handcuffs on him Until the plane landed in Amarillo.

An FBI agent said in a sworn statement that as agents placed steel handcuffs on Faggiana, he spit on them and kicked one of them. Once he was subdued they placed a protective “mask” over his face.

The agent wrote that Fagiana said she did not remember anything about the flight, but “Admitted he drank some ‘Captain Morgans’”—a brand of rum—a few times before the flight.

Fagiana’s lawyer could not be immediately reached.

A video recorded by Another passenger caught in altercation with flight attendant,

,stop stop stop. What (expletive) are you doing?“, the flight attendant screams at the man who was hitting on her.

US airlines reported more than 2,000 incidents of unruly passengers in front of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). However, this figure is lower than the maximum Nearly 6,000 incidents recorded in 2021When very few people were traveling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In one of the most serious cases, California resident sentenced to 15 months in prison And a Southwest Airlines flight attendant was ordered to pay nearly $26,000 in restitution for punching her in the mouth and breaking her tooth.