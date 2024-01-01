Four-time world champion Mario Zagallo passes away

Zagalo He got a taste of the world title again in Chile in 1962 with practically the same teammates. At the time, already wearing the Botafogo shirt, after the Rio title, retirement was knocking on the door. Until his arrival in 1965. Player became coach. Legend wins new trophies. First in the Botafogo youth team, from where he was promoted to professionals. mario george lobo zagallo It was already a popular name on the country’s streets, but it faced rejection in the 1970s. João Saldanha, the popular and liberal coach of so many stars, stepped down, reportedly because he did not please the dictatorship of Emilio Medici.

Zagalo The team was called to take over. They stood firm and remained united against severe criticism from the Reserve Bank Pele, Tostao and Rivelino in the same team. This made it possible to collect so many animals. After a massive failure in 1966 brazilian team In a surprise 4–1 win over Italy, he returned to the top of football with the best team of all time. World Tri, in Mexico. this was also the third ZagaloWho entered history as the first player to become world champion in two roles: player and coach.

The glory of the 1970s inspired him to continue commanding the Brazilian team. But 1974 was difficult. Cruyff’s “Clockwork Orange”, in front of an innovative Holland brazil Of Zagalo Amidst so much innovation, it was shipwrecked in the second phase. Then, his relationship with “Amarelinha”, as he used to call it, fell apart. brazilian team, race of Zagalo He remained as coach at Flamengo, Botafogo, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Botafogo and many others. The selection was still in poor condition. It seemed that he was waiting for Starr’s return and was annoyed by the lack of such a close relationship.

He took office in 1991 brazil As technical coordinator. A shield of sorts for coach Carlos Alberto Parreira. own way, Zagalo Made it work. During the United States’ four-time World Championship campaign, I never tired of looking at the cameras and starting the countdown to the accomplishment. There were seven, five, four missing… until someone else went missing. Roberto Baggio’s high penalty also raised his career Zagalo, four world cups Earned on resume. It wasn’t really small.

So much so that, after Perreira’s departure, he returned to the position of national team coach. While sticking to his views, he earned criticism. Under pressure during the 1997 Copa América in Bolivia, he vented his anger on camera, pointing a finger, face red, eyes angry at his critics, in an episode that went down in history and almost became his trademark. Went as far as superstition number 13.

After the title he shouted, “You have to swallow me!” This phrase was marked with iron in the biography, but at the age of 66, Zagalo He still showed that he still has the stamina for more fights. They faced problems in the ’98 Cup. First, in the cut of Romário, which led to him getting a “tribute” on the bathroom door of the attacker’s bar in Rio de Janeiro, where he appeared in a caricature sitting in a vase. Beyond doubt the game of taste led to a judicial process against “Baxinho”.

In the World Cup in France itself, brazil He even made it to the finals. Before a penalty in the semi-final against the Netherlands, with some hair pointing to the wind and veins pulsating on his neck, the images of him motivating players one by one were remarkable. But the controversy with Ronaldo, who was initially ruled out of the game and suffered a seizure just hours before the decision, made the scenario difficult. And Zagalo, after a resounding 3 to 0 defeat against the home owners, again became frustrated against the press. There he displayed his strong personality, one of which he did not take home. But, perhaps because of this he also went far ahead.

When asked, he pointed with his finger and said, “He came in because he came in. I have morals and personality to speak of. You owe me a lot. I’m here because I’m a man.” I have dignity and character.” Regarding the reason for Ronaldo’s lineup. After this he left the conference.

This was the end of his tenure in charge of the national team. Lighter, without the pressure of any country behind him, resumed his coaching career at Portuguesa in 1999. The following year, he returned to Flamengo, the club of his heart. Back in Gavea, he lived a historic moment. He was Petkovic’s three-time Rio Championship goal coach in 2001.

On the grassy side, wearing a red-black shirt with the number 13 on his back, he was in ecstasy, clinging to the image of Our Lady Aparecida after the Serbian’s goal in the 43rd minute of the second half. marker? 3 to 1 for Flamengo. 13, back side. In the stands she heard screams of “ih, ih, ih, you have to swallow me”. “Old Wolf” smiles. He, again, looked like a boy from the streets of Tijuca.

That same year, due to poor results, he left the club and his coaching career forever. And it has become boring. In 2006, he returned world Cup, again with Perreira, as technical assistant. But the power is no longer the same as before. Their participation was more timid. Since then he has been away from football. But, whenever he was asked, he did not refuse to give his opinion. Talking about football was like talking about life.

In Rio de Janeiro, where he learned to love since childhood, he spent the last years of his life. And some with fear and regret. He was the victim of robberies in 2011 and 2014. At first the robbers ran away as soon as they were identified. There was no time in the second one and he took his son’s watch. In 2012, he lost his wife Alsinda. The following year, he suffered a car accident, suffering minor injuries. Guaranteed to be strong. And, indeed, it was.

Once, when asked how long he would like to live, he answered as on the tin: 85 years. He explained: The sum of the digits will be 13. But he thought carefully and, with a mischievous smile, made sure that he could go to 94 with the same logic. I was in the first option. the story of Zagalo intertwined with world Cup.

The ball gods wanted “Velho Lobo” to live in time to see something new world cup in brazil, in 2014. Two years later, on the eve of the Rio Olympics, he caused a stir when he appeared very weak in a wheelchair at the torch relay. Very weak, three days before he was admitted to the hospital, he welcomed everyone with humility. But he maintained his pride.

“Tributes are always delicious,” he said after carrying the Olympic torch. The struggle now was with spine and stomach problems that warned of advancing age and he was forced to maintain a routine of hospital visits. The reality in Amrelinha is very different from that of his time. On this 5th January, brazil Losing an icon. Brazilian football, one of the authors of its most beautiful chapters. Mario. George. wolf. Zagalo, Four names. four world cups, And a great story.