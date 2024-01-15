Quick and easy exercise that’s equivalent to walking 10,000 steps a day

walking advice 10,000 steps a day The idea of a healthy habit actually originated as a marketing strategy in Japan in the 1960s. The first commercial pedometer, known as “Manpo-kei” in Japanese., literally translated as “10,000 step meters.” It was developed by Dr. Yoshiro Hatano, a Japanese researcher who calculated that walking 10,000 steps a day could help maintain an active and healthy lifestyle. The 10,000 steps per day figure isn’t actually supported by scientific research, but doctors agree that it’s a good recommendation to stick to. active lifestyle, The problem is that not everyone has time to walk 10,000 steps a day.
Brief but intense exercise, known as HIIT, is an option for people who don’t have time to do physical activity. And climbing stairs This is a very good option because in a few minutes you the heart already does a lot of work, But how many stairs do you need to climb a day to get the same benefits of walking 10,000 steps a day and reduce cardiovascular risk? A team of researchers has studied this issue and seems to have found “The magic number.
A quick, easy, effective and very healthy exercise
According to a study from Tulane University, at least one is going up 50 steps every day Can reduce the risk of heart disease to a great extent. The study, published in atherosclerosisFound that climbing more than five stairs a day (equivalent to 50 stairs) may reduce the risk Heart disease up to 20%,
“Short intervals of high-intensity exercise, for example climbing stairs, is an effective way Improve cardiorespiratory fitness and lipid profile, particularly among those who cannot meet current physical activity recommendations.”says Dr. Lu Qi, one of the study’s authors. Therefore, climbing stairs would be a good way to prevent heart diseases.
effect of climbing stairs
Climbing stairs is a physical activity that has many effects on body and cardiovascular health.
- Burns calories and helps in weight loss: Climbing stairs is an exercise that burns calories effectively. The number of calories burned depends on factors such as speed, number of stairs, and intensity of exercise. On average, it is estimated that a person weighing about 70 kg burns about 7-10 calories per minute when climbing stairs at a moderate pace.
- Improves heart health: Climbing stairs increases heart rate and improves blood circulation. It helps strengthen the heart and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases like high blood pressure, coronary heart disease and stroke.
- Lung capacity increases: When climbing stairs, the lungs work harder to provide adequate oxygen to the muscles, which helps improve lung capacity and respiratory efficiency as the respiratory muscles become stronger.
- Strengthens legs and glutes muscles: Climbing stairs mainly works the leg muscles, such as the quadriceps, hamstrings, calf muscles and glutes. This exercise can help tone and strengthen these areas, improving endurance and functional ability.
- Improves bone health: Lifting weights while climbing stairs can help strengthen bones and prevent bone density loss. It is especially beneficial for preventing osteoporosis in older people.
- The risk of chronic diseases is reduced: Regular exercise, such as climbing stairs, has been linked to a reduced risk of developing chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer.
- Improves balance and coordination: Climbing stairs can also help improve balance and coordination, which is especially beneficial for preventing falls in older adults.
- Stress reduces and mood improves: Physical activity releases endorphins, which are hormones that improve mood and reduce stress. Climbing stairs regularly may contribute to a sense of overall well-being.
- Improves cardiovascular endurance: Over time, regularly climbing stairs can increase cardiovascular endurance, meaning the heart can pump blood more efficiently and the muscles can work longer without fatigue.