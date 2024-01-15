Quick and easy exercise that’s equivalent to walking 10,000 steps a day

walking advice 10,000 steps a day The idea of ​​a healthy habit actually originated as a marketing strategy in Japan in the 1960s. The first commercial pedometer, known as “Manpo-kei” in Japanese., literally translated as “10,000 step meters.” It was developed by Dr. Yoshiro Hatano, a Japanese researcher who calculated that walking 10,000 steps a day could help maintain an active and healthy lifestyle. The 10,000 steps per day figure isn’t actually supported by scientific research, but doctors agree that it’s a good recommendation to stick to. active lifestyle, The problem is that not everyone has time to walk 10,000 steps a day.

Brief but intense exercise, known as HIIT, is an option for people who don’t have time to do physical activity. And climbing stairs This is a very good option because in a few minutes you the heart already does a lot of work, But how many stairs do you need to climb a day to get the same benefits of walking 10,000 steps a day and reduce cardiovascular risk? A team of researchers has studied this issue and seems to have found “The magic number.

A quick, easy, effective and very healthy exercise

According to a study from Tulane University, at least one is going up 50 steps every day Can reduce the risk of heart disease to a great extent. The study, published in atherosclerosisFound that climbing more than five stairs a day (equivalent to 50 stairs) may reduce the risk Heart disease up to 20%,

“Short intervals of high-intensity exercise, for example climbing stairs, is an effective way Improve cardiorespiratory fitness and lipid profile, particularly among those who cannot meet current physical activity recommendations.”says Dr. Lu Qi, one of the study’s authors. Therefore, climbing stairs would be a good way to prevent heart diseases.

effect of climbing stairs

Climbing stairs is a physical activity that has many effects on body and cardiovascular health.

