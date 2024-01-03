Real Estelí vs América match summary (2-1). Target

He America Once again he became a victim Emilio Lara’s mistakes and they suffered 2-1 defeat against Real Estel in the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup, and now they have to race against the present at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium next week, as they can no longer make changes in assets against Concacaf.

Although the US youth team bore a name and surname for the defeat, their teammates also had a certain amount of responsibility, and that is Eagles had worst game in the Andre Jardine era As team coach.

Defensive errors are the ones that matter most, even if they aren’t Luis Angel Malagon defeat would have been bigBut there were also significant mistakes in the attack that could have greatly helped for a better result.

These were the goals of Real Estelí vs. America

Estéli’s first goal was the first big mistake from Lara, who ignored the ball and put his hand up to avoid a cross that had no danger label. Execution of maximum sentence of Byron Bonilla went panenka style,

America had to fight against the current in one of its worst games in recent months, but he did not trust the Azulcrema youth team, about which he once claimed, He failed again in the second halfbuy brand now leaving marvin flatts all alone To destroy Malagon.

2-0 against Jardine deployed his entire arsenal offensive with alvaro fidalgo, diego valdes And cabecita rodriguezAnd Lara was also taken off the field, but America’s mistakes continued with perfect play by the Real Esteli defense.

At the end of the match, the goal fell, giving America more life for the Vuelta game, as the local goalkeeper badly rejected the ball and Julián Quiñones ordered to save the ball.

La Vuelta to be played in Ciudad de los Deportes

Águilas now have to race against the current, but they have to make it away from the Azteca Stadium, and the board is already Concacaf could not get permission to change the venue of the meeting And they will play the return match at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, where a goal away score is more than enough to advance.