Request to prosecute director Christophe Ruggia for sexual assault on a minor

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office requested the referral to criminal court of director Christophe Ruggia for sexual assault of a minor on artist Adèle Haenel in the early 2000s. This information has come to light RMC On Thursday 8 February, two sources close to the case confirmed this to AFP. The final decision on the trial now depends on the investigating judge.

“To read in this indictment that the facts are adequately described, corroborated by evidence and that my statements have been consistent, accurate and raw, impresses me greatly. This is a stage of the judicial process, but, obviously, it is important “, Adele congratulated Haenel. mediapart,

According to sources close to the case, Two aggravating circumstances were maintained by the public prosecutor : the minority of the artist at the time of the alleged acts, from the age of 12, and the position of authority of the director, who was the first to film her in the film “Les Diables” in 2002.

In support of Adele Haenel’s statements, the prosecution cites letters from the person concerned, five “confidants”, two eyewitnesses to Christophe Ruggia’s “inappropriate attitude”, as well as the testimony of the complainant’s mother.

The “systematic nature” of touching.

Then, at the age of 36 to 39, she met him every Saturday afternoon between September 2001 and February 2004. During these “encounters” the “systematic nature” of touch is highlighted. “She started caressing my thighs as if it was nothing, moving towards my penis. Then she also touched my penis, she kissed my neck (…) And he touched my chest,” the man told investigators.

The prosecution also highlights “episodes of emotional blackmail during festivals in Marrakesh and Yokohama”.

In a long investigation and interview with mediapartThe actress, who revealed the affair, condemned the director’s “control” during the preparation and filming of the film “The Devils” in late 2019, about which the general public had little knowledge. After the accusations exploded, Christophe Ruggia described himself as “without a doubt Adèle Haenel’s first admirer” and “denied the body language and sexually harassing behavior of which she accuses him”.

He admitted that he “made the mistake of playing Pygmalion , He wrote, “The director had an influence on the actresses he directed and with whom he dreamed of doing films again.”

Initially refusing to take legal action, Adèle Haenel, who was awarded two Césars in 2014 and 2015, eventually filed a complaint on November 6, 2019, days after the Paris prosecutor’s office opened a preliminary investigation. Christophe Ruggia was convicted on January 16, 2020 For “sexual assault on a minor below 15 years of age by a person having authority over the victim”, and placed under judicial surveillance.

