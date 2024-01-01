Santalucia reaffirms its commitment to the well-being and quality of life of older people

Saint LuciaThe leading family protection insurer has renewed its alliance with SECOT, great friends And Pascal Maragall Foundation, in its strong commitment to ensuring the care and well-being of older people. In this way, it positions itself as an active ally of major social institutions to guarantee a high quality of life for the senior population.

commitment to older people

together for the fourth year in a row SECOTA leading association in senior volunteerism, SantaLucia will continue to foster an entrepreneurial spirit and intergenerational relationships. Similarly, it will continue to cooperate with NGO great friend, Dedicated to supporting seniors who feel unwanted loneliness, and Pascal Maragall FoundationWhich promotes research to prevent Alzheimer’s and provide solutions to improve the quality of life of affected people, their families and their caregivers.

These collaborations contribute to Santalucia’s commitment Meet the needs of vulnerable groups such as the elderly, thus reaffirming its vocation to care for and protect society, in addition to responding to the challenge of longevity. It’s all to suit you Support for the 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)Particularly SDG 3, health and well-being, SDG 10, reduction of inequalities, and SDG 17, partnerships to achieve the goals.

in the words of Emma Marin, the insurer’s corporate director of communications and CSR: “At Santalucia we remain committed year after year to the needs of older people. It is an important group today and in the future and these alliances ensure its full integration and active participation in society. And the care they need.”