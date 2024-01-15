See How They Modified This 1988 Toyota Land Cruiser

At the TLC4x4 workshop in North Carolina, a toyota land cruiser In 1988, it underwent a notable change that is known for the first time today. The modifications have the particularity of being inspired by the iconic Porsche 911 and we can find them both on the exterior and interior and also under the hood.

look at this first land Cruiser The renewal allows you to see its new body color, a special tone of gray inspired by Porsche sports cars. Additionally, air intakes were added to the front and rear fenders, as well as underbody protection for those adventurers who want to do a little off-roading.

In this, the American company installed in the lighting section suv New LED lights, while aesthetically we get 17-inch Method wheels shod on BFGoodrich all-terrain tyres, which not only provide an aggressive appearance but also improve off-road behaviour.

On the other hand, the interior of toyota land cruiser It was equipped with details inspired by the Porsche 911. The seats are fitted with Relicette leather that tries to replicate the classic style of some models of the iconic German sports car. Improvements such as a new headliner, custom instrument panel and a JVC Touch infotainment screen in the center of the dashboard were also added, complemented by a Kickr KS series sound system and a subwoofer.

Another improvement of this toyota land cruiser This has to do with the fact that it’s powered by a 6.2-liter Chevrolet-sourced V8 engine, mated to a 6L80 automatic transmission and a stainless steel exhaust system and Magnaflow mufflers.

Performance upgrades include OME suspension springs and Fox Racing shocks.

Finally, he settled in suv Of toyota A stainless steel fuel tank to ensure trouble-free operation even in the most demanding conditions.