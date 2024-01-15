Spanish ship to carry 200 tonnes of food to Gaza Strip in Open Arms sea corridor

Open Arms has prepared a ship with 200 tons of food (Reuters/Yiannis Kortoglou)

then go open arms Spain has prepared a ship with 200 tons of food Which is expected to move from Cyprus to Gaza Strip this weekend Will open a new sea corridor for humanitarian aid Declared by the United States and the European Union.

According to NGO sources, efe, This is an initiative led by this unit and World Central KitchenNGO founded by famous Spanish chef jose andresWho have been preparing the aid for months and have the authorization of the Government of Cyprus, Israel and the Palestinian National Authority.

On Friday, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenannounced Internationally aided sea corridor to the enclave will start functioning this weekendHowever Open Arms sources have stated that they have not received any financial assistance of any kind from the EU.

Von der Leyen said that “willFirst pilot trip to depart from Cyprus today”, but the NGO does not know whether this refers to this mission, as they say they learned about this announcement from the press.

He emphasizes that this campaign is the result of immense hard work, “day and night“, by two NGOs:”It would be wonderful if you would like to join”, sources have indicated.

This is a shipment already agreed for December 2023, which has not yet materialized, and would break the maritime blockade imposed by Israel on Gaza since 2007.

NGOs have highlighted the great “complexity” of the operation at the technical and diplomatic level, as it requires approval by all parties involved.

The ship will set sail this weekend and, after traveling approximately 400 kilometres, Food – flour, rice and tuna cans – will be taken to the Gaza StripFrom where the ground teams will welcome you World Central KitchenWho will be in charge of food distribution.

Aid ship to Gaza (Reuters/Yiannis Kortoglou)

has been included in the mission There is a need to build breakwater in the arrival areaWhich the sources did not want to elaborate on for security reasons, as it would be on a beach, as the port was destroyed several years ago.

If the food shipment is successful, on which “many factors” depend, and the authorities allow it, Open Arms of Spain plans to make more shipments of this type to help reduce the risk of famine in Gaza. Ready, where it is already a victim of death. According to hospital sources, at least six children have been confirmed to be suffering from malnutrition.

This initiative is born out of the good experience of a coalition of two NGOs to send humanitarian aid to Odessa during the war in Ukraine.

(with information from EFE)