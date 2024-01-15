Supermarket chain will close all its stores in America for 24 hours and this is the reason

The Costco supermarket chain will close all of its stores in the United States for 24 hours, forcing thousands of customers to change their shopping plans. This is due to the arrival of one of the only seven days of the year in which these famous establishments do not open their doors to the public.

Specifically, it is March 31, when Easter Sunday is celebrated, the central holiday of Christianity that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus three days after his crucifixion. Due to this celebration, many businesses have reduced business hours or, like Costco, are closed all day.

Like other important religious holidays, it changes every year. This unique feature is due to the fact that Easter is one of the so-called “mobile festivals” of the religious year. In that sense, it is held on the first Sunday after the Easter full moon, which in turn is the first full moon after the spring equinox. This means that it could fall on a Sunday between March 22 and April 25.

One by one, the days when Costco closes in the United States

As stated on its official website, Costco is not open for New Year’s Eve on January 1; March 31 for Easter Sunday; May 27 as Memorial Day, which remembers American soldiers killed in battle; July 4 for the United States Independence Day; September 2 for Labor Day; November 28 for Thanksgiving; And 25th December for Christmas.

How Costco Works: Membership Partner System

Founded in the United States in 1976 under the name Price Club, Costco operates as a warehouse club with membership, that is, a system of members who pay a fee to access the best prices on a wide catalog of different products. Is.

Its website states, “We strive to offer our members the best products at the lowest prices, and our membership fees allow us to offset many of our operating costs and the low prices of our merchandise.”

Costco Memberships: Prices and Difference

First up is the Gold Star Individual Membership, which costs $60 per year. It includes two different cards, the possibility of purchasing products for personal use in all Costco physical stores as well as online, and a money-back guarantee in case of dissatisfaction. Meanwhile, you can opt for the Individual Executive Member membership, which costs $120 annually and includes a 2 percent annual reward (up to $1,000 on purchases) and discounts on Costco services.

