Terrorist group Hamas has called for “a general mobilization” in Ramadan and fears an increase in violence in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

A Palestinian woman visits the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, amid ongoing clashes between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group in the Old City of Jerusalem on March 5, 2024 (Reuters)

“We call for general mobilization of the people of our country Facing the arrogance of occupying all the battlefields. Happy month of Ramadan, may our struggle expand and increase the ‘Al Aqsa Flood’ operation (as Hamas named the October 7 attack).In and out of Palestine,” he said last night Abu Obaida, spokesman for the Al Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing.

The violent eruption came after the terrorist group left Cairo last WednesdayWhere intensive talks were taking place with Qatar, Egypt and the United States as mediators to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Following the failure of these negotiations, and being aware of the potential risk of Ramadan, andThe Israeli government confirmed this week that it would not restrict worshipers’ access to the site. Despite calls from conservative coalition parties, particularly Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, to limit their presence and veto permits for Palestinians from the West Bank.

Israel typically grants thousands of special permits to visit Al Aqsa in Ramadan to Palestinians from both the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, who normally cannot set foot on its territory. More than four million devotees, the majority of whom were Palestinians from the West Bank and Jerusalem, flocked to the site throughout that month last year, and the main day of prayer, Friday, brought together about 250,000 people.

President of the United States, Joe BidenWarned that he regretted that a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas could not be reached before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Asked whether a deal to end the five-month-old conflict could be reached before Ramadan, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday depending on the appearance of the moon, Biden told reporters, “It looks difficult.”

Biden said he is concerned about the possibility of violence in Jerusalem As Ramadan is approaching. He issued a similar warning earlier this week.

The sacred Al Aqsa Mosque is located in the complex, as well as the Dome of the Rock. -where Muhammad went to heaven- and both represent the third holiest site in Islam after Mecca and Medina; While that rock is for the Jews Temple Mount, Where Abraham was to sacrifice his son Isaac, and where the Second Temple was built, the holiest site for his religion.

Judaism establishes that only certain rabbis can pray there, this is why Jews pray at the nearby Western Wall.

An agreement from 1967 known as remain sofor whom The Esplanade was exclusively for Muslim worship, but Jews could visit it and pray at the Wailing Wall.

Dana Shem Tov, the sister of Israeli hostage Omer Shem Tov, 21, who was kidnapped in the deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel from Gaza by Islamic militant group Hamas, demands his release at a rally in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 7, 2024 (Reuters ) )

134 hostages still held in Gaza as of October 7, 2023When hundreds of Hamas militants attacked Israel in a coordinated and simultaneous operation that included airstrikes and the infiltration of hundreds of militants from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel.

In addition to taking hundreds of hostages, they murdered 1,200 people in a bloody attack: they burned houses in which people were present, killed entire families, beheaded children and burned them, and systematically The victims were mutilated and raped.

That day, Hamas militants paraded the bodies of civilians and soldiers through the streets of Gaza.

The main victims were the kibbutzim population and hundreds of youth attending Supernova, a concert for peace near the border with the Strip.

Overall, in the five-month war, the Hamas terrorist group claims to have killed more than 30,900 people in the Gaza Strip.

With information from EFE, AFP and Reuters