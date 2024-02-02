Tesla opens its first store in Chile and will soon be sold throughout South America

Tesla is famous for its crash-proof systems and autonomous driving (EFE) efe

(from santiago, chile) , Teslabusinessman’s electric car company Elon Muskopened an online store this Thursday chiliCountry from where they will expand their sales to the rest South America,

Although the company won’t have a physical store right now, the cars are already available in the mall Arauco Park in Santiago For those who wish to access driving test And buy one.

It should be noted that the cheapest model sold in Chile – the Model 3 Standard Rage – has a very high price $39.9 million (about USD$42,000), It has only one motor that drives its rear wheels, while others have two motors and all-wheel drive.

Although traditional companies such as Hyundai, Nissan, BAIC, BMW, Kia and Volkswagen already produce electric models, Tesla is one of the electric car brands best seller in the world after china BYDWhich dethroned Elon Musk’s company last year.

One of its main features is its impressive Security SystemWhich detects any suspicious activity around the vehicle, such as people and objects, through almost invisible cameras outside.

“Each car has cameras, the cameras see and the processor detects and identifies whether there is a person, animal, truck, car, etc. (…) It has cameras on the front, on both sides, on the strip between the two doors, and some also have cameras in the front and back,” the company told BiobioChile.

there is also one in this Crash proof system. “It has a battery at the bottom of the car which makes the center of gravity of the car very low and thus practical they don’t tip“They roll less than a normal car.”

One of its most popular features is “Sentinel Mode”Which allows the car to drive autonomously, although only one of the three Sentinel modes present in Chile can be used initially, the basic one.

“The basic one lets you stay within one lane and accelerate and brake if you see an object with the camera. The good thing is that if you buy the car today, you will be able to upgrade and use the car tomorrow when other mods become available. Yes, there is additional cost,” he explained.

The total charge at one point ranges from 30 to 40 thousand pesos (USD$31 to USD$41), but it is always better to charge it at home. reuters

But is it worth investing in? Electric vehicles, by not using fossil fuels, contribute to reducing emissions and even more affordable For users in terms of energy.

Tesla models are three charging modes: A “travel Charger”, which can be carried and used in any socket; He wall connectorA charging point that can be installed at home but is purchased separately from the vehicle and you will have to pay for its installation as well, and charging points are starting to be installed across the country.

Meanwhile, these vehicles can be charged at various points distributed throughout Chile by suppliers such as Copeche and Enel X.

According to the information, using a charging point costs one-third of the cost of charging gasoline. And although this option is already very cheap, it will always be the best Charge it at home.

“The best thing for you is to charge at home, the cheapest. Then you can load at another point (…). They tested from 50% to 100% charge point (of the car battery) for about 20 thousand pesos. The total fee should cost between 30 and 40 thousand pesos” (between USD$31 and USD$41)He gave assurance on behalf of the company.