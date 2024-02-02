They reached the bottom of the Great Blue Hole for the first time and this is what the marine crater between Mexico and Belize looks like. news from mexico

Mexico City.- The “Great Blue Hole”A crater near the border between Mexico and Belize is one of the most mysterious natural places in the world, at the bottom of which lies Central America’s largest unexplored crater.

Located in Caribbean SeaOnly in 2018 was it possible to understand what is hidden in Its depth is due to a group of divers Which sank into its depths.

It should be noted that this is not the only hole of its kind that exists in the world, as it is known Others are scattered across various oceansHowever, here a It is the second deepest, with 274 m. It’s very close, in front Yucatan Peninsula, sailing on its waters causes dizziness and It’s easy to spot from the airBecause it is surrounded by small accumulations of land and coral reefs.

Shape plan of the Great Blue Hole, a marine crater between Mexico and Belize. , Frontiers Marine Science

What is the ‘Great Blue Hole’, a marine crater between Mexico and Belize?

in Maya language, The “Great Blue Hole” as defined by Tam Ja’ and Jacques Cousteau -In 1960- was the one that made him famous all over the earth. Although he never dared to dive inside, his grandson, Fabian, and the billionaire owner of Virgin Group, Richard Branson, embraced the idea of ​​traveling with a submersible to its bottom.

The first discovery was made in the crater six years ago And what they found inside left them distraught. As the ship progressed, the water became deeper, until they found a layer of hydrogen sulfide. After that, there was no bacteria, fish or algae life.

Mucous membranes and other clinging organisms were found on the walls of the Great Blue Hole. , Video Capture – EchoSur

The submersible proceeded and discovered some caves with stalactites, which attracted the attention of scientists, since then and now, it was always believed that they were formed only on the Earth’s surface. As they continued their journey, they came within a few meters of the ground, but did not touch it. there he saw A two liter glass bottle and a GoPro camera Of a tourist. This revealed the level of pollution in the ocean and how far waste can reach.

However, that’s not the only thing they found in the campaign. He was surprised to see that two human bodies appeared. It is believed that they were two divers who did not manage to surface. Both Richard and Fabian reported their existence to the Belizean government.But they decided to keep them there.

What is the bottom of the Great Blue Hole like?

According to the journal Frontiers Marine Sciences, which published a study on February 23, 2023, detailing what’s inside the crater, as well as its dimensions and other curiosities, such as oxygen concentration, chemistry, temperature, etc. There are significant variations in conditions. and biological structures.

Tam Ja’ covers an area of ​​approximately 13,690 square meters m2, its sides are almost vertical and form a “large conical structure”. The estuary or entrance lies between 4.5 and 5 meters below sea level.

Unlike oceanic trenches, which are formed by the movement of tectonic plates and can be up to 11,000 meters deep, blue holes form slowly due to the ingress and egress of salt water on land made of limestone rock.

The world’s largest blue hole is located in Sansha Yongle, China. Its depth is 300 meters and it is known as Dragon Hole.